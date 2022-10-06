Google expands its reach with Pixel 7 series, to be available in 17 countries





In the US, the phones will be available via the major carriers a week from now, as of October 13, while pre-orders are already live.





Get the new Google Pixel 7 Pro with a cool $670 preorder discount The fresh new Pixel 7 Pro, Google's most powerful handset, can be had at a cool discount in the form of a $200 digital gift card over at Best Buy, even if you are not fighting for carrier subsidies. Moreover, you can get up to a $600 trade-in deal for extra savings. If you want to upgrade from, say, a Pixel 6, that would be $470 off the mark, pretty neat! $670 off (75%) Trade-in Gift $229 $899 Pre-order at BestBuy The Pixel 7 preorders are made even more affordable by Best Buy Google's new upper midranger costs just $599 and brings the same great camera set from the 7 Pro sans the periscope zoom. You can get it even cheaper from Best Buy in the preorder period for $100 off in the form of a gift card as well as a $400 trade-in for the Pixel 6. $100 off (17%) Gift $499 $599 Pre-order at BestBuy





Below are all the countries the Pixel 7 series are going to be available in, as officially confirmed by Google:





Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro availability:

United Kingdom

United States

Australia

Canada

Denmark

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Netherlands

Norway

Puerto Rico

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Taiwan





For reference, the Pixel 6 series were initially available only in 9 countries. Even though Google's expansion is a good sign that bodes well for both the company and Pixel fans worldwide, Google remains quite limited in regards to the availability of its smartphones, when compared to the likes of Samsung and Apple. Still, things are definitely on the up and up, as this expansion suggests.





Learn more about the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro below:



