T-Mobile and Google are joining forces in 'first-of-its-kind' partnership to boost RCS adoption













T-Mobile was actually the nation's first carrier to launch RCS all the way back in 2015 (for a small fraction of its users), working tirelessly and closely with Android device makers since then to "drive adoption of those" enhanced messaging experience features and build them directly into its phones. That's now true for almost 40 T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile smartphone models, with more obviously coming soon.





Sadly, we haven't been able to find the full list containing all those 40 models, but most recently released Androids should be supported. To highlight the already impressive RCS adoption, T-Mo claims its customers send more than 700 million such "advanced" messages a day. The number is obviously likely to grow now that you can send RCS messages to Android customers on other networks around the world using your phone's native messaging app.





In case you're wondering, RCS enhances your traditional SMS experience with Group Chat functionality, support for up to 100MB file transfers, geo-location sharing, and most importantly, the ability to know when someone is typing a response to your messages, as well as when said texts are delivered and read. In Neville Ray's words , you can now know when people on other networks are ignoring you, which is... pretty cool, right?



