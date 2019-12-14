Google completes the rollout of RCS in the U.S.





With RCS, the number of characters allowed in a single message soars to 8,000 from 160 and there are other benefits as well. Users will receive a read receipt when a message they sent has been read, and they will be able to see when someone is the middle of typing a reply. In addition, larger-sized image and video files can be shared, and group chats with up to 100 participants can take place.







RCS is a big step forward for Android Messaging, but there is no end-to-end encryption







Settings > Chat features to see your status. If you see the word "Connected" in green, you are indeed set up for RCS Chat. Remember though, you need to have Android Messages as your default messaging app. If you don't have the app, you can

Interestingly, the day after the CCMI announcement, a hack was revealed that allowed Android users to install Google's RCS Chat on their phones. But now that Google has sent out the official update, there is no reason to use it. And even if you did take advantage of the hack, you will be officially welcomed by Google to RCS Chat. You might need to update your Android Messages app and the Carrier Services app just to be sure. And keep in mind that for RCS to work, both parties in a chat must be using it.









While RCS might help Android users experience a new generation of Android messaging, it does not offer the end-to-end encryption feature found on Apple's Messages app and third-party apps like WhatsApp. CCMI partner Synchronoss Technologies says that SMS/Text was long due for an upgrade. Company president and CEO Glenn Lurie says, "the cross-carrier messaging initiative has the potential to transition the wireless ecosystem to a new, innovative messaging service that will power new experiences – allowing U.S. wireless customers to manage their digital life and enabling efficient and convenient interactions with their favorite brands from a single application."





It will be interesting to see what role Google plays in the CCMI. It still is not clear at this point whether the Android Messages app will work with the CCMI's app, or co-exist with it. It also isn't known whether Google plans on taking any part in whatever new capabilities the CCMI plans for RCS.







If you're an Android user outside of the U.S. (and the U.K. and France), Google's Ahari tweeted to "stay tuned."

