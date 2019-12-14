Google completes the rollout of RCS in the U.S.
A tweet sent late last week by Google's Communications Suite Lead Sanaz Ahari (via Android Central) indicates that the company's U.S. rollout of Rich Communication Service (RCS) was completed last Monday. Google started this task back in November. That means all Android users in the states should be able to take advantage of the enhanced messaging features offered with RCS. The latter works with a carrier's data network instead of its cellular network which means that users will be able to send and receive messages over Wi-Fi.
Earlier this year, Google started rolling out what it calls RCS Chat in the U.K. and France after getting frustrated with how slowly the carriers in those countries were disseminating RCS. In the U.S., the four major carriers joined together to create the Cross Carrier Messaging Initiative (CCMI) which will offer a new RCS based messaging app for Android phones next year. The wireless providers see an opportunity to monetize RCS by offering users the opportunity to make purchases using the platform, pay bills, contact companies, order a rideshare and more. Last month, it was announced that Synchronoss Technologies will work with the CCMI group. As an example of what the carriers might have in mind, Synchronoss showed how a group of friends could engage in an RCS chat, decide to attend a concert, purchase the tickets and discuss the upcoming event all without leaving the messaging app.
RCS is a big step forward for Android Messaging, but there is no end-to-end encryption
While RCS might help Android users experience a new generation of Android messaging, it does not offer the end-to-end encryption feature found on Apple's Messages app and third-party apps like WhatsApp. CCMI partner Synchronoss Technologies says that SMS/Text was long due for an upgrade. Company president and CEO Glenn Lurie says, "the cross-carrier messaging initiative has the potential to transition the wireless ecosystem to a new, innovative messaging service that will power new experiences – allowing U.S. wireless customers to manage their digital life and enabling efficient and convenient interactions with their favorite brands from a single application."
It will be interesting to see what role Google plays in the CCMI. It still is not clear at this point whether the Android Messages app will work with the CCMI's app, or co-exist with it. It also isn't known whether Google plans on taking any part in whatever new capabilities the CCMI plans for RCS.
If you're an Android user outside of the U.S. (and the U.K. and France), Google's Ahari tweeted to "stay tuned."
