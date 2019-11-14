Google starts pushing out RCS Chat to all Android phones in the U.S.





RCS is the next generation of messaging and uses a carrier's data connection instead of its cellular connection. This allows users to write messages with up to 8,000 characters instead of the 160 now allowed with SMS/Text. Users will also be able to share larger, higher-quality images and videos, receive a receipt when a message they sent has been read, engage in chats with up to 100 participants at one time, and more. Keep in mind that Google's RCS Chat does not offer end-to-end encryption but the company said in the past that it is working on this feature.







Google's RCS Chat will work with the CCMI app expected next year







Google's RCS rollout is being done with small incremental updates. Those with Android Messages should soon receive a prompt allowing them to "enable chat features." As we already noted, those who successfully followed the trick to enable RCS on Messages will be included. Android users can see if RCS Chat is enabled on their handset by opening Messages, tapping the three-dot overflow message in the upper right corner, and tapping on Settings > Chat features . Those with RCS Chat enabled will see that their status is "Connected." The rollout will be completed by the end of the year.









By performing this end around for the second time, Google is bypassing the U.S. carriers and is offering RCS itself. While Verizon did hook up the Pixel 3 with RCS and Google's own Fi MVNO has done so for the Pixel 4 , the wireless operators in the states had essentially turned the other cheek until they made the CCMI announcement. What will happen next year is not yet known. According to a report in The Verge , Google was not surprised by the initial announcement about the formation of the CCMI (even though the release didn't mention Google at all) and says that it has been in touch with the group. Google has said that its RCS Chat will work with the CCMI app when released in 2020.



