Google to disable RCS chat workarounds for Messages app in unsupported regions

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Feb 11, 2020, 12:00 AM
Google to disable RCS chat workarounds for Messages app in unsupported regions
Google is trying to simplify messaging on Android devices by using something called RCS (Rich Communication Services), also known as Advanced Messaging. It's meant to replace the traditional SMS messages and offers an enhanced phonebook and the option to send in-call multimedia.

Unfortunately, the messaging service is only available in several countries like the United States, France, Mexico, and the UK. Because of that, some tech-savvy Android users found a workaround to make RCS available in unsupported countries.

As AndroidPolice points out, Google originally said that it would migrate those using the workaround after the initial launch of the service in the United States. Today, the Mountain View company announced that it would rather disable the workaround by the end of the month so that those who made RCS available in unsupported regions will no longer be able to use it.

As we prepare to bring chat features to more regions, users who have gotten chat features through unsupported workarounds where chat features aren’t available yet will see them disabled by the end of February. For these users, chat features will be disabled for all versions of the app, including older versions.

There's no mention of RCS being launched in other countries in the statement, so starting next month, the service will only be available in those four countries, if people don't discover another workaround.

