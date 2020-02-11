Google to disable RCS chat workarounds for Messages app in unsupported regions
Unfortunately, the messaging service is only available in several countries like the United States, France, Mexico, and the UK. Because of that, some tech-savvy Android users found a workaround to make RCS available in unsupported countries.
As we prepare to bring chat features to more regions, users who have gotten chat features through unsupported workarounds where chat features aren’t available yet will see them disabled by the end of February. For these users, chat features will be disabled for all versions of the app, including older versions.
There's no mention of RCS being launched in other countries in the statement, so starting next month, the service will only be available in those four countries, if people don't discover another workaround.
