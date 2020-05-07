Google and Samsung team up: RCS messaging coming to more Galaxy phones

Iskra Petrova
May 07, 2020, 2:05 AM
Well, we all want better and more feature-rich texting possibilities, but some people cannot always use internet-based chat systems like Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp. Now, SamMobile reports that Samsung is partnering with Google to bring RCS (Rich Communication Services), a more advanced messaging system, to even more Galaxy phones.

Initially, this might sound a bit confusing given the fact that some Galaxy phones have had support for RCS for at least two years now. However, it was dependent on the carrier, and now this will reportedly change.

RCS is a messaging service expected to replace the aging technology of SMS. It allows a wider-array of features for texting than SMS, such as group chats, read receipts, sending multimedia during a call and other features, reminding us more of an internet-based chat service like the aforementioned Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp.

So now, even if your carrier doesn’t support RCS, Samsung and Google’s partnership should allow you to benefit from the service on Galaxy phones. Reportedly, the South-Korea-based tech giant will use Google’s Chat service in order to offer RCS messaging to its built-in Messages app on Galaxy smartphones. That means that, reportedly, users with Galaxy phones from all the countries where Google has rolled out RCS will now have access to it and it will automatically work on Samsung’s Messages app.

However, Samsung noted that the RCS capabilities of its Messages app will still vary by device, market and carrier, but reportedly some people are already starting to receive the new feature.

