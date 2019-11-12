T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Android Wireless service

Major U.S. carriers take their first step toward launching RCS next year

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 12, 2019, 5:01 PM


You probably couldn't get the CEOs of the four major U.S. carriers (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint) to agree on a place to meet for lunch. Yet, late last month the quartet agreed to start the Cross Carrier Messaging Initiative (CCMI) that will launch an Android app next year to enable Android phones with Rich Communication Service (RCS). The next generation of wireless messaging will use the carriers' data networks instead of cellular. With RCS, messages of up to 8,000 characters in length can be sent compared to the 160 character cap that SMS/Text messages have.

With RCS, larger higher-quality image and video files can be shared, group messages with up to 100 participants can take place and users will know when someone they are chatting with is in the process of sending them a new message. With RCS, a read receipt appears on the screen when the recipient of a message has read it. But the carriers have much more in mind for RCS than just being Android's answer to Apple's iMessage. They want the RCS app to hook consumers up with their favorite brands, allow them to order a rideshare, pay bills and schedule appointments. In one example, a group deciding to attend a concert together can make plans and even purchase the tickets while in the RCS app. There is no need to open another app to purchase the tickets and then report back to the group by switching apps once again.

RCS will help drive some revenue to the four major U.S. carriers


The CCMI took a big step forward today when Synchronoss Technologies announced that it is working with the group to "deliver an advanced mobile messaging experience across all four mobile networks." The platform, based on RCS, will be as ambitious as previously mentioned. Businesses will be able to communicate directly with customers via one-to-one messaging and through interactive multimedia communications. Consumers will communicate with their favorite brands without having to switch to different apps to do so, and will also have the ability to take advantage of advanced multimedia capabilities.


Synchronoss President and CEO Glenn Lurie said that there was a fierce battle for this contract, and it will be partnering with WIT technology to bring RCS to Android in the U.S. It should be pointed out that Google, which brought RCS to parts of Europe earlier this year by doing an end-around the carriers in the U.K. and France, is not involved in CCMI. It recently enabled RCS on Pixel 4 models running on its Google Fi MVNO. Synchronoss notes that SMS/Text has fallen behind third-party messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, Snapchat and others, costing carriers revenue and the ability to take advantage of other monetization opportunities. Wanting to collect these revenues themselves without Google getting its fingers in the pie could be one reason why the carriers announced the CCMI when it did. Some had expected Google to repeat its successful European end-around in the states. As it is, some Android users have been able to take advantage of a hack that allows them to enable RCS through the Android Messages app.

Lurie also stated that "the cross-carrier messaging initiative has the potential to transition the wireless ecosystem to a new, innovative messaging service that will power new experiences – allowing U.S. wireless customers to manage their digital life and enabling efficient and convenient interactions with their favorite brands from a single application." The executive added that "the launch of this initiative signals the beginning of the era of advanced messaging in the U.S. that will begin to unite communication, services, and entertainment in entirely new ways. Synchronoss, along with our partner WIT Software, has seen first-hand how powerful advanced messaging can be around the globe, and we believe there is tremendous potential for this in the U.S. on multiple fronts. This collaboration exemplifies how working together can enhance the entire mobile ecosystem."

liteon163
Reply

1. liteon163

Posts: 68; Member since: Jan 24, 2017

WhatsApp already uses my data plan and can do what RCS can. Why should I bother switching?

posted on 2 days ago, 5:12 PM

middlehead
Reply

7. middlehead

Posts: 463; Member since: May 12, 2014

Because whatsapp is owned by facebook. I wouldn't advise a switch to this, but to something like Telegram or Signal.

posted on 2 days ago, 8:33 PM

BlackhawkFlys
Reply

9. BlackhawkFlys

Posts: 928; Member since: May 07, 2014

I love signal but no one in my friends or family uses it.

posted on yesterday, 1:26 AM

Derekjeter
Reply

2. Derekjeter

Posts: 1549; Member since: Oct 27, 2011

Of course they would profit from it.

posted on 2 days ago, 5:39 PM

Dr.Phil
Reply

8. Dr.Phil

Posts: 2477; Member since: Feb 14, 2011

And that should be a big red flag to people who would otherwise be excited about RCS. If the carriers are profiting off of it, that can only mean that you as a consumer will see ads or something for them to profit from.

posted on 2 days ago, 9:11 PM

Nionx
Reply

3. Nionx

Posts: 208; Member since: Oct 30, 2017

Why Can't we just have nice things without any strings attached

posted on 2 days ago, 6:28 PM

Alcyone
Reply

4. Alcyone

Posts: 535; Member since: May 10, 2018

Rcs doesn't play nice with my galaxy watch. Enabled rcs on my s9+ g965u1, but it won't push rcs to the watch. Lame. Have to use the old sms setting. Hopefully wearable will get support for pushed rcs.

posted on 2 days ago, 7:09 PM

Duncdawg26
Reply

5. Duncdawg26

Posts: 178; Member since: Jan 20, 2017

Sounds like the end of Android messages "Businesses will be able to communicate directly with customers." Sounds like a steady stream of advertisements in my messages. I haven't found a different app to message with yet, but I will when CCMI starts

posted on 2 days ago, 7:18 PM

Neoberry99
Reply

6. Neoberry99

Posts: 75; Member since: Jun 30, 2015

Right?!

posted on 2 days ago, 7:32 PM

