Major U.S. carriers take their first step toward launching RCS next year





With RCS, larger higher-quality image and video files can be shared, group messages with up to 100 participants can take place and users will know when someone they are chatting with is in the process of sending them a new message. With RCS, a read receipt appears on the screen when the recipient of a message has read it. But the carriers have much more in mind for RCS than just being Android's answer to Apple's iMessage. They want the RCS app to hook consumers up with their favorite brands, allow them to order a rideshare, pay bills and schedule appointments. In one example, a group deciding to attend a concert together can make plans and even purchase the tickets while in the RCS app. There is no need to open another app to purchase the tickets and then report back to the group by switching apps once again.



RCS will help drive some revenue to the four major U.S. carriers







The CCMI took a big step forward today when Synchronoss Technologies announced that it is working with the group to "deliver an advanced mobile messaging experience across all four mobile networks." The platform, based on RCS, will be as ambitious as previously mentioned. Businesses will be able to communicate directly with customers via one-to-one messaging and through interactive multimedia communications. Consumers will communicate with their favorite brands without having to switch to different apps to do so, and will also have the ability to take advantage of advanced multimedia capabilities.













Lurie also stated that "the cross-carrier messaging initiative has the potential to transition the wireless ecosystem to a new, innovative messaging service that will power new experiences – allowing U.S. wireless customers to manage their digital life and enabling efficient and convenient interactions with their favorite brands from a single application." The executive added that "the launch of this initiative signals the beginning of the era of advanced messaging in the U.S. that will begin to unite communication, services, and entertainment in entirely new ways. Synchronoss, along with our partner WIT Software, has seen first-hand how powerful advanced messaging can be around the globe, and we believe there is tremendous potential for this in the U.S. on multiple fronts. This collaboration exemplifies how working together can enhance the entire mobile ecosystem."