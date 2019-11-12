Major U.S. carriers take their first step toward launching RCS next year
You probably couldn't get the CEOs of the four major U.S. carriers (Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint) to agree on a place to meet for lunch. Yet, late last month the quartet agreed to start the Cross Carrier Messaging Initiative (CCMI) that will launch an Android app next year to enable Android phones with Rich Communication Service (RCS). The next generation of wireless messaging will use the carriers' data networks instead of cellular. With RCS, messages of up to 8,000 characters in length can be sent compared to the 160 character cap that SMS/Text messages have.
RCS will help drive some revenue to the four major U.S. carriers
The CCMI took a big step forward today when Synchronoss Technologies announced that it is working with the group to "deliver an advanced mobile messaging experience across all four mobile networks." The platform, based on RCS, will be as ambitious as previously mentioned. Businesses will be able to communicate directly with customers via one-to-one messaging and through interactive multimedia communications. Consumers will communicate with their favorite brands without having to switch to different apps to do so, and will also have the ability to take advantage of advanced multimedia capabilities.
Synchronoss President and CEO Glenn Lurie said that there was a fierce battle for this contract, and it will be partnering with WIT technology to bring RCS to Android in the U.S. It should be pointed out that Google, which brought RCS to parts of Europe earlier this year by doing an end-around the carriers in the U.K. and France, is not involved in CCMI. It recently enabled RCS on Pixel 4 models running on its Google Fi MVNO. Synchronoss notes that SMS/Text has fallen behind third-party messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, Snapchat and others, costing carriers revenue and the ability to take advantage of other monetization opportunities. Wanting to collect these revenues themselves without Google getting its fingers in the pie could be one reason why the carriers announced the CCMI when it did. Some had expected Google to repeat its successful European end-around in the states. As it is, some Android users have been able to take advantage of a hack that allows them to enable RCS through the Android Messages app.
Lurie also stated that "the cross-carrier messaging initiative has the potential to transition the wireless ecosystem to a new, innovative messaging service that will power new experiences – allowing U.S. wireless customers to manage their digital life and enabling efficient and convenient interactions with their favorite brands from a single application." The executive added that "the launch of this initiative signals the beginning of the era of advanced messaging in the U.S. that will begin to unite communication, services, and entertainment in entirely new ways. Synchronoss, along with our partner WIT Software, has seen first-hand how powerful advanced messaging can be around the globe, and we believe there is tremendous potential for this in the U.S. on multiple fronts. This collaboration exemplifies how working together can enhance the entire mobile ecosystem."
9 Comments
1. liteon163
Posts: 68; Member since: Jan 24, 2017
posted on 2 days ago, 5:12 PM 0
7. middlehead
Posts: 463; Member since: May 12, 2014
posted on 2 days ago, 8:33 PM 1
9. BlackhawkFlys
Posts: 928; Member since: May 07, 2014
posted on yesterday, 1:26 AM 0
2. Derekjeter
Posts: 1549; Member since: Oct 27, 2011
posted on 2 days ago, 5:39 PM 0
8. Dr.Phil
Posts: 2477; Member since: Feb 14, 2011
posted on 2 days ago, 9:11 PM 3
3. Nionx
Posts: 208; Member since: Oct 30, 2017
posted on 2 days ago, 6:28 PM 1
4. Alcyone
Posts: 535; Member since: May 10, 2018
posted on 2 days ago, 7:09 PM 0
5. Duncdawg26
Posts: 178; Member since: Jan 20, 2017
posted on 2 days ago, 7:18 PM 3
6. Neoberry99
Posts: 75; Member since: Jun 30, 2015
posted on 2 days ago, 7:32 PM 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):