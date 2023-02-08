Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care

Android Google
Pixel 7 Pro is slowly turning into a crumbling mess but Google doesn't really care
Image credits: Android Central

Google's Pixel phones have gotten considerably better over the last two years but quality control issues continue to the undermine user experience. The Pixel 6 range suffered from a host of bugs. The Pixel 7 is not as prone to bugs, but many users have discovered that its hardware is not sturdy.

Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich says that his Pixel 7 Pro's volume rocker came off just like that. He took out the phone to snap a picture and found out that the volume button was hanging out at the top of the screen. 

Sutrich says that he takes good care of his phones and the Pixel 7 Pro isn't even his daily driver. He only uses it occasionally to try out new Pixel features or snap photos.

So, the volume rocker came off on its own and though he was able to pop it back on, it appears that it feels kind of wobbly now.


Sutrich is far from the only person who has experienced this problem. Many Pixel 7 owners have reported similar issues. 

The Pixel 7 didn't come out that long ago and most people are very careful with their new phones. So, no one is obviously intentionally yanking out their volume buttons but Google insists that affected users must have mishandled the phone, despite them telling the company otherwise. The company has told some users that the issue is not covered under warranty.


The company also told some users that the issue is cosmetic, though it's clearly not. Who would want a phone without volume controls?

So I went for a walk and pulled the phone out of my pocket to take a picture and I noticed that the volume button was missing. I have no idea what exactly happened or where the button is. Had the phone for three days." Reddit user sloobad

Any updates? My volume buttons pops out. Appears pressing the lower most and upper most portion of the buttons will cause the buttons to dislodge." Reddit user Cfcastro3

Same thing happened to me. They just told me it was cosmetic damage and not covered by warranty. Google Preferred Care subscriber as well...they didn't approve the claim and said it's covered under warranty. I'm now shit out of luck." Reddit user PrinceAli311

Yes--this EXACT same thing happened to me. I even sent pictures to Google proving there was no screen damage or any damage around the button and they are still trying to push me off because "they will have to replace the entire back of the phone and there will be a repair cost." UNREAL. Customer service has been terrible, and preferred care won't touch it because it's not an actual break issue, it's a product defect." Reddit user SalOfTheDead

A torture test indicated that the Pixel 7 Pro is not that durable. Its volume buttons don't really look flimsy though so it's not clear what's causing them to fall off, though users whose volume keys are still in place have noticed that they feel fragile.

Pixel 7 users have also reported problems with the camera lenses, which were found to be cracking spontaneously, and the camera island, which appears to be very prone to wear and tear.

At $899, the Pixel 7 Pro is a pricey phone and these hardware issues and Google's failure to address them properly doesn't reflect well on the company. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are one of the best Android phones around and have also been very popular. The last thing Google would want is to alienate its customers by trying to play down a serious problem.

