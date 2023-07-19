How to keep your T-Mobile AutoPay discount without giving it your bank details

With AutoPay payment method restrictions, T-Mobile effectively raises plan prices





For family plans which often include four or five lines, the AutoPay discount removal amounts to a decent chunk of change. Currently, T-Mobile offers its mid-tier unlimited Go5G plan at $155/month for four lines but now adds that this price is with "AutoPay discount using eligible payment method."





Those methods, unfortunately, now seemingly don't include Apple Pay, either. Thus, if you are unable or unwilling to give T-Mobile a debit card number, or provide it with your bank details for direct withdrawal each month, your phone bill on the 4-person family plan will essentially increase 13%!





On the other hand, if you comply, T-Mobile will essentially lower the card processing fees it is being charged drastically, so the ban on credit cards for AutoPay payments is a win-win scenario for the Un-carrier.





Not willing to give T-Mobile your bank details for AutoPay? No problem.





For subscribers who are hesitant about giving T-Mobile direct bank account access in light of the numerous customer data leaks and breaches that T-Mobile underwent in the past few years, however, the only viable option to keep their AutoPay discount seems to remain a debit card payment.





In the US, however, less than half of the general public pays for stuff with debit cards, and that number is likely way lower with recurrent charges like a carrier bill AutoPay discount system.









The reasons for the relatively weak proliferation of debit card payment in the US are various, but they have to do with personal credit score buildout, an affinity to defer payments, as well as various perks and points specific to credit cards that are missing with debit cards whose only backup is the actual money in the bank account linked to them, barring a salary overdraft or two.





How to keep your T-Mobile AutoPay discount with Apple Pay without giving it your bank details





Fret not, however, as there are comparatively easy solutions to T-Mobile's payment method restrictions without going too far out of your way. You can, for example, get a virtual debit card online and set up AutoPay with it without giving T-Mobile direct access to your precious bank account information.