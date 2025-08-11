$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

T-Mobile asked by review board to drop unclear savings ads in ongoing carrier battle

Watchdog panel says language in some ads failed to explain how savings were calculated.

T-Mobile has been asked to stop making certain "switch and save" claims after an advertising review panel found they could mislead customers. The decision came from the National Advertising Review Board (NARB) following a challenge from Verizon.

At the center of the case were ads stating, "Families can switch and save 20% vs. the other big guys plans plus streaming services" and "Switch and save versus AT&T and Verizon's comparable plans plus streaming." NARB found that these claims, while suggesting significant savings, were unclear about how those savings were calculated.

The problem with "plus streaming"


The review followed an earlier case from the National Advertising Division (NAD), which also raised concerns. NAD determined that the phrase "plus streaming" did not make it clear that T-Mobile was adding the cost of optional streaming subscriptions to competitors' monthly plan prices to make its own prices appear lower. According to the panel, many customers could reasonably believe the comparison was based on the cost of the mobile service alone.

T-Mobile made some changes during the process, including adding more explicit references to streaming services and updating disclosures. But NARB agreed with NAD that these changes were not enough. The panel said the "plus streaming" wording was too vague and did not clearly explain how the price comparisons worked.

What T-Mobile can't imply


NARB also recommended that T-Mobile avoid implying that:

  • All T-Mobile plans cost less than similar AT&T or Verizon plans
  • Every customer would save money or save 20% by switching

The panel did not support one NAD finding that the ads implied Verizon charged a mandatory "similar streaming services" fee. T-Mobile said it disagreed with the panel's decision but would follow its recommendations.

How this fits into carrier competition


Major carriers regularly run ads comparing their prices, coverage, and perks to rivals. These claims can be persuasive for customers deciding whether to switch. However, they also attract close scrutiny from competitors and watchdog groups. Similar disputes have been brought against AT&T and Verizon in the past, showing that challenges over marketing language are common in the telecom industry.

For us consumers, this ruling is a reminder that savings claims often depend on extra factors like streaming subscriptions or limited-time promotions. While T-Mobile still offers competitive value, comparing only headline prices can be misleading. Reading the details and understanding what is included remains the best way to decide if switching is truly worth it.

