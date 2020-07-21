T-Mobile is 'accelerating the path to 5G for all' in three big ways









At first glance, this is little more than a recap of recent awards and titles handed out by market research firms and speed testers like Opensignal and Ookla, as well as a reminder of the "multi-year strategy" that put the third-largest mobile network operator stateside in an ideal position to dominate the industry for the foreseeable future. But in detailing this unrivaled and multilayered strategy... for the umpteenth time, Ray is actually also announcing a few big and previously unknown (or unspecified things).

Verizon is once again one step behind T-Mobile





First and foremost, we now know T-Mobile is "hard at work getting ready to light up standalone 5G this quarter." This quarter ends in September, mind you, while Magenta's previous standalone 5G launch timeline was slightly vaguer, setting the end of the year as a tentative deadline.









Lighting up a standalone 5G wireless service in the next couple of months would be a pretty big deal, essentially guaranteeing T-Mo will beat both Verizon and AT&T to the punch as far as another major breakthrough is concerned. Keep in mind that Big Red recently revealed its own "standalone core trial" has been completed, with a plan to "start moving traffic" at some point in the second half of 2020 and "full commercialization" scheduled for 2021.





As Neville Ray points out, standalone 5G technology will bring expanded coverage, improved latency, and faster uploads with it, eliminating the need for a 4G LTE backup for certain tasks and functionalities.





Of course, this groundbreaking tech will not instantly replace the current non-standalone 5G networks, so in a way, it's even more exciting to hear that T-Mobile's low and mid-band 5G signals are officially spreading to a few new places today.

The low and mid-band 5G love is spreading out





Customers in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, as well as those located in Topeka, Kansas and Sussex County, Delaware can finally experience Magenta's "nationwide" 600 MHz 5G coverage , with Buffalo, New York set to be added to the already impressive list of supported cities "soon" enough.









Last but certainly not least, Neville Ray is "proud to announce" the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum purchased from Sprint a few months ago is now live for T-Mobile customers in "parts of" Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles in addition to Philadelphia and New York , enabling much higher download speeds than what the aforementioned low-band technology is capable of.





If this particular proclamation sounds familiar, that might be because T-Mo buried it towards the end of a newsroom post about the June 2020 Opensignal 5G user experience report a few weeks back, where we dug it up from. We're guessing that was more of a "coming soon" announcement, and the improved 5G speeds are only now accessible in all five aforementioned cities (or rather parts of them).



