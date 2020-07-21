T-Mobile Wireless service 5G

T-Mobile is 'accelerating the path to 5G for all' in three big ways

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 21, 2020, 11:14 AM
T-Mobile is 'accelerating the path to 5G for all' in three big ways
Although T-Mobile's big "Un-carrier" announcement last week turned out to have nothing to do with the wireless service provider's increasingly ambitious 5G rollout and expansion plans, it seemed safe to assume it wouldn't take Magenta long to boast about some sort of new historical milestone, spectacular achievement, or world record on that latter front... yet again.

That's just how T-Mo rolls in the last few months, and lo and behold, President of Technology Neville Ray has a little "update" on the nation's fastest-growing cellular network to share today

At first glance, this is little more than a recap of recent awards and titles handed out by market research firms and speed testers like Opensignal and Ookla, as well as a reminder of the "multi-year strategy" that put the third-largest mobile network operator stateside in an ideal position to dominate the industry for the foreseeable future. But in detailing this unrivaled and multilayered strategy... for the umpteenth time, Ray is actually also announcing a few big and previously unknown (or unspecified things).

Verizon is once again one step behind T-Mobile


First and foremost, we now know T-Mobile is "hard at work getting ready to light up standalone 5G this quarter." This quarter ends in September, mind you, while Magenta's previous standalone 5G launch timeline was slightly vaguer, setting the end of the year as a tentative deadline.

 

Lighting up a standalone 5G wireless service in the next couple of months would be a pretty big deal, essentially guaranteeing T-Mo will beat both Verizon and AT&T to the punch as far as another major breakthrough is concerned. Keep in mind that Big Red recently revealed its own "standalone core trial" has been completed, with a plan to "start moving traffic" at some point in the second half of 2020 and "full commercialization" scheduled for 2021.

As Neville Ray points out, standalone 5G technology will bring expanded coverage, improved latency, and faster uploads with it, eliminating the need for a 4G LTE backup for certain tasks and functionalities.

Of course, this groundbreaking tech will not instantly replace the current non-standalone 5G networks, so in a way, it's even more exciting to hear that T-Mobile's low and mid-band 5G signals are officially spreading to a few new places today.

The low and mid-band 5G love is spreading out 


Customers in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, as well as those located in Topeka, Kansas and Sussex County, Delaware can finally experience Magenta's "nationwide" 600 MHz 5G coverage, with Buffalo, New York set to be added to the already impressive list of supported cities "soon" enough.


Last but certainly not least, Neville Ray is "proud to announce" the mid-band 2.5 GHz spectrum purchased from Sprint a few months ago is now live for T-Mobile customers in "parts of" Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles in addition to Philadelphia and New York, enabling much higher download speeds than what the aforementioned low-band technology is capable of. 

If this particular proclamation sounds familiar, that might be because T-Mo buried it towards the end of a newsroom post about the June 2020 Opensignal 5G user experience report a few weeks back, where we dug it up from. We're guessing that was more of a "coming soon" announcement, and the improved 5G speeds are only now accessible in all five aforementioned cities (or rather parts of them).

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The OnePlus Nord 5G is official: redefining midrange smartphones
Popular stories
At least one US carrier expects Google to eventually release a Pixel 4a 5G
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
Testing the world's fastest 40W wireless charger vs 40W cable charging speeds

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple previews some of the new emoji coming to iOS 14
Popular stories
New report highlights Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T's strengths and weaknesses on both 4G and 5G
Popular stories
The gorgeous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has leaked for the first time
Popular stories
Check out Samsung's flat-screened Galaxy Note 20 5G from all angles
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G battery and screen size leak at the FCC

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless