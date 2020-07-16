T-Mobile announces Scam Shield to protect customers against scam calls (Sprint users included)





This new feature will be available to all T-Mobile customers, including those using Metro and Sprint. Scam Shield is being offered for free.





According to T-Mobile, last year, about 58 billion scam and robocalls were made in the US. To make things worse, the current COVID-19 crisis is a "huge opportunity" for scammers, with over 1 million related scam calls being made daily in the US since the beginning of the pandemic.





T-Mobile says that Scam Shield protects you better than the anti-scam features of Verizon and AT&T (which are not free), thanks to the fact that the feature is built into the core of its network. The new protection system works regardless of the wireless technology used by scam callers - from 3G to 4G and 5G, and even Wi-Fi.





Scam Shield includes several sub-features:

Scam ID and Scam Block - suspicious phone calls are immediately flagged and you can turn on Scam Block for any incoming call (you'll never get call from that number again)

Enhanced Caller ID - allowing you to quickly know who's calling

T-Mobile PROXY - this is a second number that you can activate for free "to keep your personal number personal"

Free number change





T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers will be able to download Scam Shield starting July 24 via Apple App Store and Google Play. Meanwhile, you can turn on Scam Block starting today by dialing #662# from your T-Mobile or Metro phone.





This story is developing and we'll update it soon.