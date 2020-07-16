T-Mobile has 'fresh deals' in the pipeline to celebrate its 5G evolution after Sprint's imminent death
Keep in mind that T-Mobile has already gone the extra mile to convince owners of first-gen 5G phones on Sprint to switch to an improved member of Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G family and thus not be relegated to 4G LTE connectivity, so we fully expect to see killer new deals offered for folks currently in possession of 4G-only devices starting August 2.
Obviously, the main goal is to get as many people as possible connected to T-Mobile's ever-expanding "nationwide" 5G network. At the same time, the "Un-carrier" remains focused on boosting its 5G speeds in as many places as possible with the help of Sprint's incredibly valuable mid-band spectrum, so you should definitely expect some movement on that front in the next couple of weeks as well.
Of course, August 2 is internally dubbed "Day 1" of the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, with April 1 considered "Day 0" and the next big phase of the unification process reportedly scheduled for January 2021. In other words, Sprint's 4G LTE signal will certainly not be switched off next month, and T-Mo will continue to try to transfer customers to the combined and vastly improved carrier for many months to come.
Meanwhile, it might take years for T-Mobile to fully realize its dream of delivering a 5G network "second to none", up-leveling the competition in terms of both coverage and speed and "better competing" on price, so although undoubtedly important, August 2 shouldn't be considered the day T-Mobile solves all its post-merger problems.