Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Surprise Razr+ (2024) sale at Amazon saves you 22% on one particular colorway

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding a green Motorola Razr+ (2024) with a strap attached, showing the front display and cameras.
With Black Friday over and gone, users can no longer save $270 on the Hot Pink-coated Motorola Razr+ (2024) at Amazon. All models returned their humbler $200 discount after the holiday shopping season. But now, the merchant has increased the price cut on one particular coating—Peach Fuzz.

For what is likely to be a limited time, you can save 22% (or $216) on this puppy in that stylish peach-inspired paintjob. Although this isn't the best deal we've ever seen for Motorola's latest clamshell foldable, it's worth noting that no other colorways are currently enjoying an identical markdown. In fact, the units in Spring Green and Hot Pink are 20% off, while Midnight Blue isn't even in stock at the e-commerce giant.

The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is $216 off at Amazon

Want to upgrade to the latest Razr+ model by Motorola? Well, pick the Peach Fuzz-coated Razr+ (2024) at Amazon, and you can save $216! To our knowledge, this is the largest discount seen after Black Friday, which also appears to be exclusive at Amazon. Yep, Best Buy and Motorola.com have no matching sales.
$216 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

A proper Galaxy Z Flip 6 rival, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is quite a catch. Emphasizing style like few other clamshell foldables, this fella sports a large 4-inch outer AMOLED display and a 6.9-inch AMOLED main display with ultra-smooth 165Hz max refresh rates. With impressive brightness levels and vibrant colors, both displays are a joy to look at and use.

Under the hood, the high-end Motorola phone packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. Although slightly less powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, this SoC delivers top-notch performance. While testing it, we found the device smooth and snappy enough for daily use, with no stutters, lag, or other annoyances that might hinder the experience.

The latest Razr+ (2024) is quite capable on the camera front as well. Photos taken with the 50 + 50 MP cameras have decent detail, though colors may appear a tad warm when conditions aren't ideal. That's not necessarily a drawback for all users, but still.

If there's anything not quite on par with other flagships, it must be the software support. While the latest clamshell foldable by Samsung gets seven years of OS and security updates, the Motorola option only gets three years of major OS updates and four years of security patches.

Don't mind the shorter-than-usual software support promise? In that case, you might be really happy with a new Razr+ (2024). If you think this puppy is right for you, go ahead and save 22% on it at Amazon.

Alternatively, you can find the Motorola Razr+ (2024) at:

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Motorola RAZR - Deals History
54 stories
11 Dec, 2024
Surprise Razr+ (2024) sale at Amazon saves you 22% on one particular colorway
02 Dec, 2024
You may not have a lot of time to get the Motorola Razr (2024) at this killer Cyber Monday price!
13 Nov, 2024
Affordable and fancy, the Motorola Razr (2024) is hard to resist at Amazon's current discount
12 Nov, 2024
Brilliant Black Friday sale lets you snag the Motorola Razr+ (2023) at 50% off
11 Nov, 2024
Early Black Friday deal makes the top-notch Motorola Razr+ (2024) foldable a surprising bargain
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
This is why the FBI is warning iOS users not to text Android users and vice versa
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon
The Garmin Fenix 7 is up for grabs at an irresistible price on Amazon

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless