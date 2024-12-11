Surprise Razr+ (2024) sale at Amazon saves you 22% on one particular colorway

The Motorola Razr+ (2024) is $216 off at Amazon

Want to upgrade to the latest Razr+ model by Motorola? Well, pick the Peach Fuzz-coated Razr+ (2024) at Amazon, and you can save $216! To our knowledge, this is the largest discount seen after Black Friday, which also appears to be exclusive at Amazon. Yep, Best Buy and Motorola.com have no matching sales.