Surprise Razr+ (2024) sale at Amazon saves you 22% on one particular colorway
With Black Friday over and gone, users can no longer save $270 on the Hot Pink-coated Motorola Razr+ (2024) at Amazon. All models returned their humbler $200 discount after the holiday shopping season. But now, the merchant has increased the price cut on one particular coating—Peach Fuzz.
For what is likely to be a limited time, you can save 22% (or $216) on this puppy in that stylish peach-inspired paintjob. Although this isn't the best deal we've ever seen for Motorola's latest clamshell foldable, it's worth noting that no other colorways are currently enjoying an identical markdown. In fact, the units in Spring Green and Hot Pink are 20% off, while Midnight Blue isn't even in stock at the e-commerce giant.
A proper Galaxy Z Flip 6 rival, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is quite a catch. Emphasizing style like few other clamshell foldables, this fella sports a large 4-inch outer AMOLED display and a 6.9-inch AMOLED main display with ultra-smooth 165Hz max refresh rates. With impressive brightness levels and vibrant colors, both displays are a joy to look at and use.
The latest Razr+ (2024) is quite capable on the camera front as well. Photos taken with the 50 + 50 MP cameras have decent detail, though colors may appear a tad warm when conditions aren't ideal. That's not necessarily a drawback for all users, but still.
Don't mind the shorter-than-usual software support promise? In that case, you might be really happy with a new Razr+ (2024). If you think this puppy is right for you, go ahead and save 22% on it at Amazon.
Under the hood, the high-end Motorola phone packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. Although slightly less powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, this SoC delivers top-notch performance. While testing it, we found the device smooth and snappy enough for daily use, with no stutters, lag, or other annoyances that might hinder the experience.
If there's anything not quite on par with other flagships, it must be the software support. While the latest clamshell foldable by Samsung gets seven years of OS and security updates, the Motorola option only gets three years of major OS updates and four years of security patches.
