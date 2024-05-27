Get the Surface Pro 9 with monstrous 16GB RAM and a keyboard at $440 off on Best Buy
Fancy a new Windows tablet with a keyboard? Best Buy’s got you covered! It’s again selling the fantastic 16/256GB Surface Pro 9 bundle with the Surface Pro Keyboard at discounted prices. If you’re quick enough, you can save as much as $440 on this capable Android tablet rival.
If this deal sounds familiar, that’s because we’ve told you about it before. The last time we came across the discounted bundle, however, you could save $540. But the offer we now see is still quite attractive, particularly because you won’t find it on Amazon or Walmart. So, if you’d like the (almost) complete Surface Pro 9 experience, you should definitely check out this promo.
Certainly not good enough to give the M4 iPad Pro (2024) a run for its money, the Microsoft slate remains a good choice for work-related tasks and more. It packs a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, a 13-inch PixelSense technology display with 120Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision support, and 16GB RAM on deck. That gives you more multitasking power at your fingertips.
With an advertised battery life of about 15.5 hours and a keyboard included, this tablet is a remarkable option for Windows users. If you’ve always had this bad boy on your wishlist, now might be a good time to get one at discounted prices through Best Buy.
And in case you’re more of an Android fan, perhaps you’d be much more tempted by Amazon’s offer on the Galaxy Tab S9+. The e-commerce giant currently sells the 256GB version of this Samsung tablet in Beige at 10% off its list price.
By the way, you don’t necessarily have to hold your Surface Pro 9 every time you use it. As you probably know, this bad boy features the iconic Surface tablet design with a built-in kickstand. There’s also a generous amount of Thunderbolt ports (four, to be exact) on deck. Moreover, Microsoft has integrated 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos for better sound performance.
