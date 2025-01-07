Windows fans shouldn't miss this opportunity to save $323 on the Surface Pro 11th Gen at Amazon
Do you think iOS and Android tablets don't really suit you? Well, what about Windows ones, perhaps made by Microsoft? Those don't come cheap, we know, but Amazon has an ongoing sale on the Surface Pro 11th Gen, landing it at under $880 instead of $1,200.
We're talking about the 16/512GB variant with a Snapdragon X Plus chipset and an LCD display. At 27% off, it's a noteworthy option Windows fans should probably consider. By the way, we checked and failed to find a better (or matching, for that matter) discount at Best Buy and Walmart at the time of writing.
Following the design concept of its premium predecessors, the 2-in-1 tablet stands out with its adjustable kickstand that makes hands-free use much more convenient. It also sports a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with snappy 120Hz refresh rates, offering bright and vivid visuals.
Being at the height of artificial intelligence, it comes as no wonder that the latest Microsoft Surface tablet also packs some AI features by Copilot. That, paired with its 14-hour battery life, makes the latest Surface Pro model a very decent choice for those willing to invest.
While we've seen the Surface Pro 11th on sale at Best Buy multiple times before, the model hasn't received the same discount love from Amazon. Couple that with the fact the merchant only holds one 32GB/1TB version with the X Elite chipset, and you can easily see the X Plus model offers more value for money, at least for now.
Since this is a work-oriented option, the iPad Air M2 rival packs two Thunderbolt 4 ports. That allows you to transfer large files in a jiffy or connect external monitors for improved productivity. Let's also point out that the X Plus, while not an X Elite processor, offers top-notch performance.
Ultimately, we realize that even at $323 off its usual price, the Surface Pro 11th Edition might not appeal to everyone. If you don't mind paying some $880 for one instead of almost $1,200, now's the time to act. If not, you might want to wait for a better promo to come up (which may not happen soon). Alternatively, you can pick a more budget-friendly model.
