Motorola's supreme Edge+ (2023) deal is back in the spotlight

This $200 Motorola Edge+ (2023) discount is back on!

Motorola reintroduces its incredibly generous $200 price cut on its even more impressive Edge+ (2023). We suggest picking the trade-in option if you want to save much more on your 6.7-inch phone with a great-looking OLED screen and snappy 165Hz refresh rates. At the time of writing, Motorola offers an extra $100 trade-in bonus on most phones. The 2023 non-foldable flagship also packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip under the hood and 512GB storage. Get yours now and save $200 before trade-ins!