Motorola's supreme Edge+ (2023) deal is back in the spotlight

Did you get your Edge+ (2023) with the complete Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) tablet kit? Well, this official store deal is over and gone, freeing up space for our favorite $200 discount on the Motorola phone. That’s right! You can once again get this stunning flagship at some of the best prices we’ve ever seen.

This $200 Motorola Edge+ (2023) discount is back on!

Motorola reintroduces its incredibly generous $200 price cut on its even more impressive Edge+ (2023). We suggest picking the trade-in option if you want to save much more on your 6.7-inch phone with a great-looking OLED screen and snappy 165Hz refresh rates. At the time of writing, Motorola offers an extra $100 trade-in bonus on most phones. The 2023 non-foldable flagship also packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip under the hood and 512GB storage. Get yours now and save $200 before trade-ins!
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola

OK, we get it that this deal is actually nothing new under the sun. What we don’t get to see every day, however, are the impressive trade-in discounts Motorola offers. We checked this option, and impressively enough, even trading in phones like the Moto G Stylus 5G from 2021 or the Edge (2021) lets you save an extra $105-$120. That’s because the official store gives you a $100 trade-in bonus on most phones.
 
The Edge+ (2023) may fall short compared to the king of all Android phones, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. But it holds its own ground when it comes to the things that matter, even though it lacks the AI tricks of its Samsung rival.
 
You’ve got a 6.7-inch OLED screen with crazy-fast 165Hz refresh rates, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood, and Android 13 out of the box. On the camera front, this bad boy won’t give the best camera phones a run for their money, but it won’t disappoint you, either.
 
There’s a 50MP ultra-wide camera, another 50MP wide sensor, and a 12MP 2X zoom sensor integrated into the rear camera configuration. On the front, the phone sports a 60MP selfie unit. You can see various photo samples via our Edge+ (2023) review. Suffice it to say here that there’s no unnecessary oversaturation or over-sharpening of the photos taken with this bad boy.
 
As for the battery, Motorola equipped its 2023-released non-foldable flagship with a 4,600mAh battery, whereas most of its competitors rely on a slightly larger 5,000mAh battery. While some might think the smaller battery translates to poor battery life, that's not the case with this handset. It actually lasts quite a while. For instance, you can watch videos for a tad under 14.5 hours before it needs recharging.
 
Ultimately, the Edge+ (2023) is an impressive and sleek phone. It may not be sporting a never-before-seen price cut, but it’s still way more attractive at $200 off nonetheless. Get yours via the official store, and don’t forget to check out the trade-in option.
