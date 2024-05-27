Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Dive into the Black Friday spirit with this stunning Sony WH-CH720N ANC deal on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Dive into the Black Friday spirit with this stunning Sony WH-CH720 ANC deal on Amazon
The affordable Sony WH-CH720N are Alexa-powered, with respectable ANC on deck, and… back at their Black Friday price! We’re not joking around – Amazon has re-introduced its smashingly good deal on these puppies, selling them at 35% off.

Save 35% on the Sony WH-CH720N at Amazon

With their comfortable fit, Alexa on deck, quality ANC and audio, the Sony WH-CH720N make a fantastic pair of over-ear headphones. These cans have dropped to their Black Friday price on Amazon, again offered at 35% off their list price. They can keep your tunes going strong for up to 35 hours with ANC or up to 50 hours with no special features enabled. Don't miss out on this Black Friday in May deal and get yours on Amazon straight away. This is a limited-time deal.
$52 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon


This headset hasn’t seen such a considerable markdown this year. So it truly makes us feel the Black Friday savings spirit, but in May. On the flip side, Amazon isn’t the only retailer that has gone so surprisingly generous with the Sony headphones, as you’ll find them at the same price via Walmart and Best Buy.

Right off the bat, we have to note that this headset isn’t as good as Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM4 and XM5. But they also don’t come with that crazy-high price tag, either! But if you don’t mind spending the extra buck for the ultimate perfection, check out this WH-1000XM5 deal.

The CH720N stand their own ground in their respective price range. They offer good ANC that cancels out low rumbling noises to a great extent and doesn’t turn a blind eye to higher frequencies. Of course, you also have Ambient Sound that lets you stay in touch with your surroundings.

If you’re into bass-heavy music, the sound of these budget wireless headphones won’t disappoint you. They offer slightly exaggerated bass and treble, but that’s not necessarily a con. Plus, if you aren’t satisfied with what you get from them out of the box, you can always use the Sony app’s equalizer. The app provides other benefits like listening modes, DSEE, Sony 360 Reality audio ear analysis, codec selection, and more.

These cans are also excellent for phone calls and offer up to 35 hours of listening time per charge. If you turn off the ANC, you can squeeze in another up to 15 hours of playtime. You also have a fast charging option on deck, which gives you up to 60 minutes of listening from a three-minute charge.

Recommended Stories
All things considered, the WH-CH720N are a great choice for Sony lovers on a tight budget. If you like what they put to the table, go ahead and grab yours through Amazon’s Black Friday (in May) deal!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Sony Headphones - Deals History
16 stories
27 May, 2024
Dive into the Black Friday spirit with this stunning Sony WH-CH720N ANC deal on Amazon Walmart enhances its deal on the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 making them an even bigger bang for your buck
25 May, 2024
Amazon's Black Friday deal on the Sony LinkBuds S returns with a bang
21 May, 2024
Get the remarkable Sony WH-1000XM4 at a bargain price on Walmart and save $100
01 May, 2024
The ex-flagship Sony WH-1000XM4 are sweetly discounted and want to meet you in person
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash

Latest News

Smartwatches are useless. Change my mind!
Smartwatches are useless. Change my mind!
Google app for Android to get a separate notifications feed
Google app for Android to get a separate notifications feed
Meta to bring more color to WhatsApp with new chat theme customization on iOS
Meta to bring more color to WhatsApp with new chat theme customization on iOS
Samsung’s new F series phone finally goes official
Samsung’s new F series phone finally goes official
AI for creatives: dream come true, or nightmare? My experience (ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Apple's next-gen Siri)
AI for creatives: dream come true, or nightmare? My experience (ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Apple's next-gen Siri)
Apple locks in ChatGPT for iOS 18 but doesn't rule out Google's Gemini
Apple locks in ChatGPT for iOS 18 but doesn't rule out Google's Gemini
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless