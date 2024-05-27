Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Walmart enhances its deal on the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 making them an even bigger bang for your buck

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Walmart enhances its deal on the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 making them an even bigger bang for your b
Looking to buy a set of top-quality headphones at a discounted price? We are happy to report that you can still snag Sony's current flagship wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM5, at a gorgeous discount.

Right now, the black-colored version of these great-sounding fellas is discounted by $76.11 at Walmart and can be yours for $323.88 instead of $399.99. If you prefer Amazon, the retailer also has a sweet deal on Sony's flagship cans, allowing you to treat yourself to a pair for $72 off.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $76 at Walmart!

The high-end Sony WH-1000XM5 are on sale at a lovely $76 discount at Walmart. The headphones deliver great sound, and have top-tier ANC and up to 30 hours of battery life. They are a real bargain, so act fast and snag a pair for less while you can!
$76 off (19%)
$323 88
$399 99
Buy at Walmart

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $72 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can snag a pair of Sony WH-1000XM5 for $72 off their price on Amazon.
$72 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon


It's worth noting that this Walmart deal offers a better discount than the previous one, which was $73 off. While the current markdown may still seem insignificant, the Sony WH-1000XM5 give you your money's worth, and it's awesome that they are available at a discounted price. Moreover, it's rare to find them at an even lower cost, so we suggest snagging a pair now for less while you can!

As Sony's current top-of-the-line wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM5 are light, comfortable, and sound incredible. They also work with Sony's Headphones Connect app, which boasts its own EQ, letting you tailor the sound of your fancy cans to your taste.

In addition, they can mute the whole world with their top-tier ANC and let you enjoy your favorite songs for up to 30 hours on a single charge. They also support fast charging, providing roughly 5 hours of listening time with just a 10-minute charge.

Overall, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are premium headphones from top to bottom. They are even more tempting at their discounted price. Therefore, we encourage you to act fast and snag a pair for less now while the offer is still up for grabs.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Sony Headphones - Deals History
16 stories
27 May, 2024
Dive into the Black Friday spirit with this stunning Sony WH-CH720N ANC deal on Amazon Walmart enhances its deal on the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 making them an even bigger bang for your buck
25 May, 2024
Amazon's Black Friday deal on the Sony LinkBuds S returns with a bang
21 May, 2024
Get the remarkable Sony WH-1000XM4 at a bargain price on Walmart and save $100
01 May, 2024
The ex-flagship Sony WH-1000XM4 are sweetly discounted and want to meet you in person
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash

Latest News

Smartwatches are useless. Change my mind!
Smartwatches are useless. Change my mind!
Google app for Android to get a separate notifications feed
Google app for Android to get a separate notifications feed
Meta to bring more color to WhatsApp with new chat theme customization on iOS
Meta to bring more color to WhatsApp with new chat theme customization on iOS
Samsung’s new F series phone finally goes official
Samsung’s new F series phone finally goes official
Dive into the Black Friday spirit with this stunning Sony WH-CH720N ANC deal on Amazon
Dive into the Black Friday spirit with this stunning Sony WH-CH720N ANC deal on Amazon
AI for creatives: dream come true, or nightmare? My experience (ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Apple's next-gen Siri)
AI for creatives: dream come true, or nightmare? My experience (ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Apple's next-gen Siri)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless