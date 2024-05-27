Walmart enhances its deal on the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 making them an even bigger bang for your buck
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking to buy a set of top-quality headphones at a discounted price? We are happy to report that you can still snag Sony's current flagship wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM5, at a gorgeous discount.
Right now, the black-colored version of these great-sounding fellas is discounted by $76.11 at Walmart and can be yours for $323.88 instead of $399.99. If you prefer Amazon, the retailer also has a sweet deal on Sony's flagship cans, allowing you to treat yourself to a pair for $72 off.
It's worth noting that this Walmart deal offers a better discount than the previous one, which was $73 off. While the current markdown may still seem insignificant, the Sony WH-1000XM5 give you your money's worth, and it's awesome that they are available at a discounted price. Moreover, it's rare to find them at an even lower cost, so we suggest snagging a pair now for less while you can!
As Sony's current top-of-the-line wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM5 are light, comfortable, and sound incredible. They also work with Sony's Headphones Connect app, which boasts its own EQ, letting you tailor the sound of your fancy cans to your taste.
Overall, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are premium headphones from top to bottom. They are even more tempting at their discounted price. Therefore, we encourage you to act fast and snag a pair for less now while the offer is still up for grabs.
