The large-sized Soundcore Boom 2 Plus gives you more bang for buck for 20% off on Amazon

Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Plus in Explorer Blue on a white background.
Summer may be almost over, but that doesn't mean outdoor adventures have to stop. And what makes backyard BBQ parties with friends more fun? Music, of course. With the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus, you get loud 140W output that's powerful enough to make any outdoor (or indoor, for that matter) event more enjoyable. It's now marked down by 20% on Amazon, giving you more value for your money.

Get the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus for 20% off

The Soundcore Boom 2 Plus is now available at its best price on Amazon. The speaker arrives for 20% off in Explorer Blue, but you can get the same discount on the other two available colors. It has plenty of amazing features and is a great purchase right now. The Amazon deal isn't matched by Best Buy or Walmart, but it'll only be available for a short while.
$50 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

As far as we know, that's also its best discount so far. The portable Bluetooth speaker doesn't often arrive at discounted prices, either. What testifies to this statement is that you won't find it at a discount at Best Buy or Walmart. Even Amazon has only released this sale once before. So, this is a rare opportunity to get more bang for your buck while enjoying your favorite jams. Keep in mind that the deal will stay live for a short while.

So, what do you get for your investment of roughly $200? A floatable, IPX7-rated speaker with a durable design, colorful light show that syncs to the beats, and booming sound with deep bass. The speaker supports BassUp technology that increases its power from 100W to 140W, giving you an even louder, thumping sound.

But there's more! This speaker lets you tweak the audio to your specific taste. Not only do you get four EQ presets, but you can also use a nine-band graphic equalizer for pro sound tuning. There's also an option to connect the Soundcore speaker to 100+ other models from the brand with PartyCast 2.0.

Additionally, this handsome fella has a built-in microphone and a power bank that provides 10W output power for essential devices charging. What about its battery life? The speaker should give you up to 20 hours of use between charges and replenishes completely in just three hours with 30W fast charging.

As you can see, that's a pretty solid option you should definitely have on your radar. It may not be the lightest party speaker out there, but the Boom 2 Plus has pretty much everything you need to make any setting better with music! Get one and save 20% with Amazon's limited-time promo.

Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
