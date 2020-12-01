Sony reveals Android 11 update schedule for Xperia phones
The Xperia 5 II and 10 II will also get the new software but a month later - from January 2020. Sony hasn’t forgotten about the last generation flagship and its compact counterpart. Both the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 will start getting Android 11 from the beginning of February 2020. The bad news is that the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus mid-rangers are left out of the equation, at least for now.
Sony Xperia Android 11 update roadmap
- Xperia 1 II: from December 2020
- Xperia 5 II: from the end of January 2021
- Xperia 10 II: from the end of January 2021
- Xperia 1: from February 2021
- Xperia 5: from February 2021