Android Sony Software updates

Sony reveals Android 11 update schedule for Xperia phones

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Dec 01, 2020, 6:42 AM
Fans of Xperia smartphones out there - rejoice! Well, at least some of you, lucky flagship owners. Sony has revealed the Android 11 update schedule for its smartphone models and there are no surprises.

The rollout will begin this month (December 2020) and the first device to get Google’s latest software will be the Xperia 1 II. It’s Sony’s most current flagship smartphone, so if you happen to own that device, you’ll be the first to bask in Android 11’s glow. Along with the update, Xperia 1 II users will get support for slow-motion video recording in 4K HDR at 120 fps.

The Xperia 5 II and 10 II will also get the new software but a month later - from January 2020. Sony hasn’t forgotten about the last generation flagship and its compact counterpart. Both the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 will start getting Android 11 from the beginning of February 2020. The bad news is that the Xperia 10 and 10 Plus mid-rangers are left out of the equation, at least for now. 

Sony Xperia Android 11 update roadmap

  • Xperia 1 II: from December 2020
  • Xperia 5 II: from the end of January 2021
  • Xperia 10 II: from the end of January 2021
  • Xperia 1: from February 2021
  • Xperia 5: from February 2021

