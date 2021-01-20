Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Android Sony

Sony Xperia 10 III leaks in full with triple-camera setup, unchanged design

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 20, 2021, 1:55 PM
Sony Xperia 10 III leaks in full with triple-camera setup, unchanged design
Sony is best known for its high-end smartphones, but the brand does also compete in the lucrative mid-range market. It did this with the Xperia 10 II in 2020 and leaked renders now show what the third-gen model will look like.

The Sony Xperia 10 III is more of the same 


Set to be marketed as the Xperia 10 III when it hits shelves in the coming months, CAD-based renders published by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer show off an almost unchanged design.

The Japanese brand has retained the flat 6-inch screen and tall 21:9 aspect ratio that were featured on the last model, although this time around it has made an effort to reduce the bezel thickness.

That is noticeable in the dimensions department. The Xperia 10 III measures in at 154.4 x 68.4 x 8.3mm, whereas the previous-gen variant was both taller and wider at 157 x 69 x 8.2 mm despite offering the same display.

Some customers may appreciate the presence of more uniform bezels, but most consumers these days prefer the notch or punch-hole, so this may limit the third-gen Xperia 10’s appeal.

Three cameras on the back and front-facing stereo speakers


The back of the Xperia 10 III is more of the same — It’s hard to tell the difference between this year and last year’s models. Sony has chosen a vertical triple-camera setup with an LED flash above.

Concrete camera specifications haven’t leak, but rumor has it that Sony will use a 12-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto alternative.

As for the all-important selfie camera, Hemmerstoffer says an 8-megapixel sensor has been chosen.

Rounding out the Xperia 10 III is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a headphone jack. Sony has also fitted the phone with dual front-facing stereo speakers, something that isn’t very common these days.

Sony Xperia 10 III announcement date


The Sony Xperia 10 III should be announced this quarter, likely towards the end of February, alongside the highly anticipated Xperia 1 III flagship.

