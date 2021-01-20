Sony Xperia 10 III leaks in full with triple-camera setup, unchanged design
The Sony Xperia 10 III is more of the same
Set to be marketed as the Xperia 10 III when it hits shelves in the coming months, CAD-based renders published by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer show off an almost unchanged design.
That is noticeable in the dimensions department. The Xperia 10 III measures in at 154.4 x 68.4 x 8.3mm, whereas the previous-gen variant was both taller and wider at 157 x 69 x 8.2 mm despite offering the same display.
Some customers may appreciate the presence of more uniform bezels, but most consumers these days prefer the notch or punch-hole, so this may limit the third-gen Xperia 10’s appeal.
The back of the Xperia 10 III is more of the same — It’s hard to tell the difference between this year and last year’s models. Sony has chosen a vertical triple-camera setup with an LED flash above.
Concrete camera specifications haven’t leak, but rumor has it that Sony will use a 12-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto alternative.
As for the all-important selfie camera, Hemmerstoffer says an 8-megapixel sensor has been chosen.
Three cameras on the back and front-facing stereo speakers
Rounding out the Xperia 10 III is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a headphone jack. Sony has also fitted the phone with dual front-facing stereo speakers, something that isn’t very common these days.
The Sony Xperia 10 III should be announced this quarter, likely towards the end of February, alongside the highly anticipated Xperia 1 III flagship.
Sony Xperia 10 III announcement date
