Sony pulls off yet another relatively early Android 11 update
Some companies, including one that led the Android 10 charge more than a year ago, have yet to bring a single smartphone up to date, making Sony's software support efforts that much more impressive... this time around.
Sony Xperia 5 II owners, of course, should know that their update is not live around the world at the time of this writing, which could however change in a simple matter of days. Tipping the scales at only 700MB or so, this is not very different from what Google itself has delivered to its in-house Pixel devices all those months ago, which is clearly the key to a successful early rollout.
Unlike its predecessor, the Snapdragon 865-powered second-gen Xperia 5 is naturally still available in the US, but just like so many Sony phones released in the last few years, its $950 list price is pretty hard to swallow.