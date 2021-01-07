Get iPhone 12 Mini from US Mobile

AT&T Samsung Android Software updates

Android 11 rollout for Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE kicks off on US carriers

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 07, 2021, 12:47 PM
Android 11 rollout for Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE kicks off on US carriers
While Samsung continues to distribute Android 11 updates left, right, and centre in European markets, teaching its rivals an incredibly valuable lesson in software support, the top US wireless service providers are also outdoing themselves, pulling off unusually quick over-the-air rollouts of their own.

Following an international start just a few weeks back, the Galaxy S20 FE is reportedly getting its first taste of Android 11-based One UI 3.0 goodies on AT&T as we speak. That may not sound like a remarkable turnaround time on Ma Bell's part, but compared to similar expansions for other Samsung devices in previous years, this is actually a pretty decent achievement.

Unfortunately, the official details of the huge new OS promotion are not yet posted on the carrier's dedicated support webpage. Meanwhile, only a handful of users claim to have received the OTA update on Reddit by the time of publication, which strongly suggests many other AT&T customers in possession of a network-locked Galaxy S20 FE 5G unit might need to wait at least a few more days to join in on the fun.

Hopefully, Verizon and T-Mobile will also follow suit in a matter of days with their own deliveries, and hopefully, no serious post-release bugs warranting temporary halts will be discovered this time around.

The S20 FE, of course, is the fourth (of four) Galaxy S20 family members to already be brought up to date from a software standpoint in at least one major global region. More impressively, Samsung has also been able to begin the Android 11 rollout for several older and/or lower-profile devices like the Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G, S10 Lite, and Z Flip 5G in addition to the hot new Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

Commercially released just a little over three months ago, the surprisingly inexpensive 5G-capable Galaxy S20 FE has already been treated to several software updates, although this is actually the first one that takes place in... auspicious conditions.

Speaking of the handset's pretty much unrivaled affordability, speed-addicted bargain hunters may want to know the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse is currently available for... $0 at AT&T with a new line or an upgrade of an existing one and an eligible device trade-in. Alternatively, you can buy an unlocked model at $100 off its $699 list price on Amazon, although if history is any indication, that particular variant will likely keep you waiting for a slice of Android 11 pie for a few more weeks.

