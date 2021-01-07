Android 11 rollout for Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE kicks off on US carriers
Hopefully, Verizon and T-Mobile will also follow suit in a matter of days with their own deliveries, and hopefully, no serious post-release bugs warranting temporary halts will be discovered this time around.
The S20 FE, of course, is the fourth (of four) Galaxy S20 family members to already be brought up to date from a software standpoint in at least one major global region. More impressively, Samsung has also been able to begin the Android 11 rollout for several older and/or lower-profile devices like the Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+, S10 5G, S10 Lite, and Z Flip 5G in addition to the hot new Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.
Commercially released just a little over three months ago, the surprisingly inexpensive 5G-capable Galaxy S20 FE has already been treated to several software updates, although this is actually the first one that takes place in... auspicious conditions.
Speaking of the handset's pretty much unrivaled affordability, speed-addicted bargain hunters may want to know the Snapdragon 865 powerhouse is currently available for... $0 at AT&T with a new line or an upgrade of an existing one and an eligible device trade-in. Alternatively, you can buy an unlocked model at $100 off its $699 list price on Amazon, although if history is any indication, that particular variant will likely keep you waiting for a slice of Android 11 pie for a few more weeks.