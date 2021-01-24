Sony is reviving its Xperia Compact smartphone series
Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, whose unrivaled track record includes the Galaxy S21 series and 2020 Xperia flagships, has shared CAD-based renders of an upcoming iPhone 12 mini rival to be launched under the Xperia Compact series.
Making the reduced dimensions possible is a 5.5-inch notched display that’s surrounded by slim bezels and a chin. The latter’s thickness suggests that, unlike previous models, this will be more of a mid-range product than a premium flagship.
An 8-megapixel selfie camera sits in the notch and Sony has paired it with a dual-camera setup on the rear, which itself includes a 13-megapixel main shooter and an unspecified second sensor. There is also an LED flash inside the vertical module.
The frame design used on last year’s Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II has been carried over to this phone, so you can expect a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a volume rocker, and a dedicated shutter button.
Also on the table is a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB-C port on the bottom for fast charging, and a bottom-firing speaker that pairs up with the in-ear speaker for a stereo setup.
Sony has included a headphone jack too
It might be called the Xperia 1 III Compact
Not much else is known about the smartphone at this stage, but rumors dating back to last November suggested the product would be presented as the Sony Xperia 1 III Compact. The mainstream Xperia 1 III flagship is expected to arrive in late February or March, so the next-gen Xperia Compact could certainly make its international debut then too.
As for the all-important chipset, it was listed as the Snapdragon 775G. This should arrive later this quarter as the successor to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G, which can be found inside the Pixel 5.
It’ll likely offer 5G network support as standard and improved performance, but we don’t know much else.