The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 are still discounted at Walmart, making this the best deal to grab a set
Since premium wireless headphones cost so much, finding a deal on a set is always welcome. That's why we are happy to report that you can still grab a pair of Sony's flagship cans, the WH-1000XM5, for $80 off at Walmart.
A few weeks ago, the headphones were discounted by even $93, but that promo disappeared as fast as a New Year's resolution, and the markdown got lowered to $80. So, we suggest hurrying up and taking advantage of this deal today, as the offer has been available for a while.
Moreover, the ANC on these fellas is among the best on the market, which means you'll enjoy your favorite tunes without any distractions. Their battery life is also pretty awesome, delivering up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Additionally, the headphones support fast charging, with a 10-minute charge providing about 5 hours of playtime.
Being Sony's top-of-the-line wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM5 are worth every single penny spent. They are light and comfy and deliver awesome sound out of the box. You can also adjust their audio to your preferences via the EQ functionality in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.
As you can see, there is no surprise why the Sony WH-1000XM5 are among the best headphones money can buy right now. Furthermore, they are even more tempting at their current discount at Walmart. And given that neither Amazon nor Best Buy have a similar deal on these headphones at the time of writing, you should indeed act fast and take advantage of this offer while it is still up for grabs at Walmart.
