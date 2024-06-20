Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 are still discounted at Walmart, making this the best deal to grab a set

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 are still discounted at Walmart, making this the best deal to save on a
Since premium wireless headphones cost so much, finding a deal on a set is always welcome. That's why we are happy to report that you can still grab a pair of Sony's flagship cans, the WH-1000XM5, for $80 off at Walmart.

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $80 at Walmart!

The premium Sony WH-1000XM5 are on sale at a lovely $80 discount at Walmart. The headphones offer great sound, and have top-tier ANC. In addition, they deliver up to 30 hours of battery life. Save on a pair today!
$80 off (20%)
$319 95
$399 99
Buy at Walmart


A few weeks ago, the headphones were discounted by even $93, but that promo disappeared as fast as a New Year's resolution, and the markdown got lowered to $80. So, we suggest hurrying up and taking advantage of this deal today, as the offer has been available for a while.

Being Sony's top-of-the-line wireless headphones, the WH-1000XM5 are worth every single penny spent. They are light and comfy and deliver awesome sound out of the box. You can also adjust their audio to your preferences via the EQ functionality in their companion Sony Headphones Connect app.

Moreover, the ANC on these fellas is among the best on the market, which means you'll enjoy your favorite tunes without any distractions. Their battery life is also pretty awesome, delivering up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. Additionally, the headphones support fast charging, with a 10-minute charge providing about 5 hours of playtime.

As you can see, there is no surprise why the Sony WH-1000XM5 are among the best headphones money can buy right now. Furthermore, they are even more tempting at their current discount at Walmart. And given that neither Amazon nor Best Buy have a similar deal on these headphones at the time of writing, you should indeed act fast and take advantage of this offer while it is still up for grabs at Walmart.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Sony Headphones - Deals History
21 stories
20 Jun, 2024
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 are still discounted at Walmart, making this the best deal to grab a set
13 Jun, 2024
The Sony LinkBuds S offer great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC at a Black Friday discount but for a limited time
11 Jun, 2024
The affordable Sony WF-C700N are now available for less than $90 on Amazon
06 Jun, 2024
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
04 Jun, 2024
The top-notch Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are $100 off on Amazon and waiting to be snatched up
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family

Latest News

The exciting Pixel Fold remains $500 off through Amazon's hottest deal
The exciting Pixel Fold remains $500 off through Amazon's hottest deal
Samsung’s most affordable phones start getting One UI 6.1 updates
Samsung’s most affordable phones start getting One UI 6.1 updates
WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involve AR effects and filters
WhatsApp’s latest upcoming features involve AR effects and filters
Oppo brings its new smartwatch and earbuds to European markets
Oppo brings its new smartwatch and earbuds to European markets
AI meets AR: Snapchat unveils powerful tools for next-gen lenses
AI meets AR: Snapchat unveils powerful tools for next-gen lenses
The sleek OnePlus Pad is still $80 cheaper than usual at the official store
The sleek OnePlus Pad is still $80 cheaper than usual at the official store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless