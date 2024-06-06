Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal

Sony WH-1000XM5: Save $92 at Walmart

For what would very likely be a super limited time, you can get the Sony WH-1000XM5 at their best price at Walmart. This huge price cut has been topped only once, at the beginning of January by Amazon. At their hefty discount, these are among the best wireless headphones you can possibly get. Incredible ANC, stellar audio, and exceptional performance during phone calls make them the ideal option for just about any occasion. Get yours quickly and save $92!