Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you’re an avid bargain hunter, you probably know Walmart is pretty good at beating the competition with its discounts. This incredible deal on the flagship-grade Sony WH-1000XM5 is a true testament to this statement. After a surprisingly good discount, these super high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones landed under $310, which is also their by far best price at Walmart.
Plus, they feature a great lightweight design and are ideal for music lovers who often feel annoyed by in-ear headphones. As if that’s not enough, they’re perfect for phone calls, reproducing your voice clearly in all sorts of environments.
When you add the battery life of up to 30 hours per charge with ANC, you see how they give you the whole package. There may be other options on the market with better battery life, but these are brilliant on the ANC and sound quality fronts. If you want just one set of headphones to serve all your needs, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are the perfect choice. And they’re now cheaper than they’ve been over the last five months!
Indeed, to our knowledge, the headset has been available at a slightly lower price only once – and this wasn’t even at Walmart. As if that’s not enough, the unicorn-rare deal happened all the way back at the beginning of January. We haven’t seen the Sony headphones at better prices since then. Well, until now, that is! Don’t waste your time and grab the model in Black as soon as possible because this ultra-awesome bargain will hardly remain live for long.
Given that their usual list price is about $400, even saving $92 may not seem attractive enough for some users. But you’ve got to consider the incredible value for your money here. After all, these are flagship-grade headphones with awe-inspiring ANC technology and exceptional sound quality with no distortions.
Plus, they feature a great lightweight design and are ideal for music lovers who often feel annoyed by in-ear headphones. As if that’s not enough, they’re perfect for phone calls, reproducing your voice clearly in all sorts of environments.
When you add the battery life of up to 30 hours per charge with ANC, you see how they give you the whole package. There may be other options on the market with better battery life, but these are brilliant on the ANC and sound quality fronts. If you want just one set of headphones to serve all your needs, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are the perfect choice. And they’re now cheaper than they’ve been over the last five months!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
06 Jun, 2024Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
04 Jun, 2024The top-notch Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are $100 off on Amazon and waiting to be snatched up
27 May, 2024Dive into the Black Friday spirit with this stunning Sony WH-CH720N ANC deal on Amazon Walmart enhances its deal on the flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 making them an even bigger bang for your buck
25 May, 2024Amazon's Black Friday deal on the Sony LinkBuds S returns with a bang
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: