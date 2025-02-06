Save $102 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 and enjoy premium noise-cancelling with Walmart's sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What's the best time to grab one of the top high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5? Now! These impressive buddies are once again available at lower prices, with Walmart allowing you to snatch a set for $102 off. With Amazon and Best Buy retailing them for $70 less, Walmart's promo is clearly the better choice.
Right off the bat, we should point out that they were available for 25% off during Black Friday 2024, as well as sometime afterward. In other words, this sale isn't a first-time occurrence. Nevertheless, you might want to check it out before it goes poof.
First off, they feature impressive ANC performance, significantly reducing street noises. Once you put them on, they silence the world around you. There's also automatic calibration on deck, so you don't have to adjust them when moving through highly dynamic environments.
Extras like the Speak-to-Chat function, Bluetooth Multipoint and 360 Reality Audio, which creates a three-dimensional soundstage, are all here, too. So is fast charging — in just three minutes of charging, you can get up to three hours of playback. Other than that, you can expect up to 30 hours of music, which isn't a half-bad result.
As one of the best high-class options on the market, the Sony headphones are quite pricey. When not on sale, you can find them for $399.99, which may not be as much as the AirPods Max but still is no small change. But with price comes quality, and these definitely deliver.
But it's not just the noise cancellation technology that makes these headphones top-shelf. Their sound quality is just as pristine. With clean audio, crisp highs and punchy bass, the XM5 are suitable for various music genres. Then again, those who appreciate an even "flatter" sound, should adjust the EQ via their companion app.
Ultimately, while they're far from affordable even at $102 off their usual price, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are a great pick for every user with a real passion for music. If you'd like to give them a try, head to Walmart and get them for 26% off.
