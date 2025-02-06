Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Save $102 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 and enjoy premium noise-cancelling with Walmart's sale

Sony WH-1000XM5 placed on a white table, with their carrying case seen on the background.
What's the best time to grab one of the top high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM5? Now! These impressive buddies are once again available at lower prices, with Walmart allowing you to snatch a set for $102 off. With Amazon and Best Buy retailing them for $70 less, Walmart's promo is clearly the better choice.

Get the Sony WH-1000XM5 and save $102

$297 75
$399 99
$102 off (26%)
Are you looking for a high-class set of ANC headphones at lower prices? Get the Sony WH-1000XM5. They're currently discounted by $102 at Walmart, allowing you to get the most out of your tunes without breaking the bank.
Buy at Walmart

Right off the bat, we should point out that they were available for 25% off during Black Friday 2024, as well as sometime afterward. In other words, this sale isn't a first-time occurrence. Nevertheless, you might want to check it out before it goes poof.

As one of the best high-class options on the market, the Sony headphones are quite pricey. When not on sale, you can find them for $399.99, which may not be as much as the AirPods Max but still is no small change. But with price comes quality, and these definitely deliver.

First off, they feature impressive ANC performance, significantly reducing street noises. Once you put them on, they silence the world around you. There's also automatic calibration on deck, so you don't have to adjust them when moving through highly dynamic environments.

But it's not just the noise cancellation technology that makes these headphones top-shelf. Their sound quality is just as pristine. With clean audio, crisp highs and punchy bass, the XM5 are suitable for various music genres. Then again, those who appreciate an even "flatter" sound, should adjust the EQ via their companion app.

Extras like the Speak-to-Chat function, Bluetooth Multipoint and 360 Reality Audio, which creates a three-dimensional soundstage, are all here, too. So is fast charging — in just three minutes of charging, you can get up to three hours of playback. Other than that, you can expect up to 30 hours of music, which isn't a half-bad result.

Ultimately, while they're far from affordable even at $102 off their usual price, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are a great pick for every user with a real passion for music. If you'd like to give them a try, head to Walmart and get them for 26% off.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading ...
Loading Comments...

