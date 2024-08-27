Amazon cuts the price of the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM4, turning them into an irresistible purchase
Although no longer Sony's flagship wireless cans, having been replaced by the WH-1000XM5 in 2022, the WH-1000XM4 still rank among the best headphones on the market. And right now, these great-sounding fellas are available at a significant price reduction, making them just irresistible.
Amazon is selling them at a sweet $100 discount, cutting 29% off their usual cost. In other words, you can score a pair for under $250 if you pull the trigger on this deal today. A few weeks ago, the retailer had them at their Prime Day discount, which slashed $150 off (43%) their price. And now the markdown is lower. Therefore, we suggest acting quickly on this one, as the discount might decrease dramatically again soon.
Being ex-top-of-the-line headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 sound incredible out of the box. You can also customize their audio to your taste via the EQ functionality in their Sony Headphones Connect companion app. Additionally, they pack top-tier ANC, which is among the best and can mute the whole world, letting you enjoy your songs in peace.
On top of their great sound and effective active noise cancellation, these headphones offer up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. They also feature fast charging, providing up to 5 hours of playtime with just a 10-minute top-up.
Overall, the Sony WH-1000XM4 offer excellent value for money with their sound quality, active noise cancellation (ANC), and good battery life. Furthermore, they are a true bargain while on sale at Amazon's current $100 price cut. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and snatch a pair of these awesome headphones for less now while you still can!
