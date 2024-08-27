Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Amazon cuts the price of the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM4, turning them into an irresistible purchase

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Sony Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon cuts the price of the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM4, turning them into an irresistible purchase
Although no longer Sony's flagship wireless cans, having been replaced by the WH-1000XM5 in 2022, the WH-1000XM4 still rank among the best headphones on the market. And right now, these great-sounding fellas are available at a significant price reduction, making them just irresistible.

Amazon is selling them at a sweet $100 discount, cutting 29% off their usual cost. In other words, you can score a pair for under $250 if you pull the trigger on this deal today. A few weeks ago, the retailer had them at their Prime Day discount, which slashed $150 off (43%) their price. And now the markdown is lower. Therefore, we suggest acting quickly on this one, as the discount might decrease dramatically again soon.

Sony WH-1000XM4: Save $100 on Amazon!

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are discounted by $100 on Amazon. The headphones deliver amazing sound and pack top-tier ANC. They are excellent value for money, especially at their current price. Don't hesitate and save today!
$100 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


Being ex-top-of-the-line headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 sound incredible out of the box. You can also customize their audio to your taste via the EQ functionality in their Sony Headphones Connect companion app. Additionally, they pack top-tier ANC, which is among the best and can mute the whole world, letting you enjoy your songs in peace.

On top of their great sound and effective active noise cancellation, these headphones offer up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. They also feature fast charging, providing up to 5 hours of playtime with just a 10-minute top-up.

Overall, the Sony WH-1000XM4 offer excellent value for money with their sound quality, active noise cancellation (ANC), and good battery life. Furthermore, they are a true bargain while on sale at Amazon's current $100 price cut. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and snatch a pair of these awesome headphones for less now while you still can!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Sony Headphones - Deals History
31 stories
27 Aug, 2024
Amazon cuts the price of the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM4, turning them into an irresistible purchase
23 Aug, 2024
The premium Sony WH-1000XM5 are a top bargain at their current Amazon price
14 Aug, 2024
Walmart wins hearts with another attractive Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
12 Aug, 2024
The fantastic Sony WH-1000XM4 are back at their Prime Day price on Amazon
07 Aug, 2024
The lightweight Sony LinkBuds S are at their best price on Amazon, but for a short while
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon

Latest News

Another curious Pixel 9 Pro XL bug crops up, this one affecting the camera of Google's new flagship
Another curious Pixel 9 Pro XL bug crops up, this one affecting the camera of Google's new flagship
Uber faces a heavy $324 million fine amidst data protection concerns
Uber faces a heavy $324 million fine amidst data protection concerns
The fantastic Pixel 8 Pro returns to its second-best price on Amazon
The fantastic Pixel 8 Pro returns to its second-best price on Amazon
The OnePlus Nord N30 is available at lower prices at both Amazon and OnePlus; save while you can
The OnePlus Nord N30 is available at lower prices at both Amazon and OnePlus; save while you can
Apple's M2-powered iPad Pro 11 (2022) is on sale at a dreamy Amazon discount with 1TB storage
Apple's M2-powered iPad Pro 11 (2022) is on sale at a dreamy Amazon discount with 1TB storage
Apple CFO Luca Maestri to step down in 2025, succeeded by Kevan Parekh
Apple CFO Luca Maestri to step down in 2025, succeeded by Kevan Parekh
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless