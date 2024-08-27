Amazon cuts the price of the top-notch Sony WH-1000XM4, turning them into an irresistible purchase

Sony WH-1000XM4: Save $100 on Amazon! The Sony WH-1000XM4 are discounted by $100 on Amazon. The headphones deliver amazing sound and pack top-tier ANC. They are excellent value for money, especially at their current price. Don't hesitate and save today! $100 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

Being ex-top-of-the-line headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4 sound incredible out of the box. You can also customize their audio to your taste via the EQ functionality in their Sony Headphones Connect companion app. Additionally, they pack top-tier ANC, which is among the best and can mute the whole world, letting you enjoy your songs in peace.On top of their great sound and effective active noise cancellation, these headphones offer up to 30 hours of listening time on a single charge. They also feature fast charging, providing up to 5 hours of playtime with just a 10-minute top-up.Overall, the Sony WH-1000XM4 offer excellent value for money with their sound quality, active noise cancellation (ANC), and good battery life. Furthermore, they are a true bargain while on sale at Amazon's current $100 price cut. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and snatch a pair of these awesome headphones for less now while you still can!