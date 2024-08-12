The fantastic Sony WH-1000XM4 are back at their Prime Day price on Amazon
Do you remember Amazon's Prime Day promo on the remarkable Sony WH-1000XM4? Well, it's back, but only for a short while. That means you can once again get the ex-flagship model for $150 off its list price!
The magnificent 43% markdown from the headphones' MSRP of roughly $400 applies to all three available colors. It's also the highest discount we've seen for the high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones. However, the deal isn't Amazon-exclusive, as you can find the same $150 price cut at Best Buy and Walmart.
This headset has incredible noise cancelling capabilities. Just put them on and enjoy your music with no outside distractions. And if you want to know what's happening around you, simply turn on the Ambient mode. Of course, the XM5 offer even better ANC, but they cost way above $200, making the XM4 the more reasonable bang-for-buck option.
The XM4's battery life of up to 30 hours is pretty much on par with other options. However, they feature fast charging, which gives you a remarkable five-hour playtime from a 10-minute charging session. Extra perks like Bluetooth Multipoint, Speak-to-Chat features, and wired listening capabilities make the XM4 unquestionably impressive on all fronts.
So, if you've always wanted to get them for less and missed the chance to save $150 on a set this Prime Day, act fast and pull the trigger on Amazon's current deal. At that price, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are an absolute delight for any music fan.
Wherever you decide to get these puppies from, you're in for a treat. The XM4 may not be the latest flagship headset from Sony, but it still beats many other high-end models with its comfortable design, remarkable ANC, and top-notch sound quality.
Just as fantastic in the sound quality department, the ex-flagship Sony headphones give you all the detail, crispness, and thumping bass you could possibly want to hear from your music. While the low-end is somewhat emphasized, it won't muddy up the mix, plus you can always bring it to a more balanced level with the EQ via the app.
