Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
GOOGLE EVENT
Google's Pixel 9 event – here's what to expect!
Aug 13, Tue, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The fantastic Sony WH-1000XM4 are back at their Prime Day price on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The fantastic Sony WH-1000XM4 are back at their Prime Day price on Amazon
Do you remember Amazon's Prime Day promo on the remarkable Sony WH-1000XM4? Well, it's back, but only for a short while. That means you can once again get the ex-flagship model for $150 off its list price!

The WH-1000XM4 are back at their best price on Amazon

Snatch the ex-flagship Sony WH-1000XM4 on Amazon and save $150! That's right! Amazon's best deal on the remarkable over-ear headphones is back, though only for a short while. You can save the same amount on all three colors! Don't miss out!
$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

The magnificent 43% markdown from the headphones' MSRP of roughly $400 applies to all three available colors. It's also the highest discount we've seen for the high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones. However, the deal isn't Amazon-exclusive, as you can find the same $150 price cut at Best Buy and Walmart.

Wherever you decide to get these puppies from, you're in for a treat. The XM4 may not be the latest flagship headset from Sony, but it still beats many other high-end models with its comfortable design, remarkable ANC, and top-notch sound quality.

This headset has incredible noise cancelling capabilities. Just put them on and enjoy your music with no outside distractions. And if you want to know what's happening around you, simply turn on the Ambient mode. Of course, the XM5 offer even better ANC, but they cost way above $200, making the XM4 the more reasonable bang-for-buck option.

Just as fantastic in the sound quality department, the ex-flagship Sony headphones give you all the detail, crispness, and thumping bass you could possibly want to hear from your music. While the low-end is somewhat emphasized, it won't muddy up the mix, plus you can always bring it to a more balanced level with the EQ via the app.

The XM4's battery life of up to 30 hours is pretty much on par with other options. However, they feature fast charging, which gives you a remarkable five-hour playtime from a 10-minute charging session. Extra perks like Bluetooth Multipoint, Speak-to-Chat features, and wired listening capabilities make the XM4 unquestionably impressive on all fronts.

So, if you've always wanted to get them for less and missed the chance to save $150 on a set this Prime Day, act fast and pull the trigger on Amazon's current deal. At that price, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are an absolute delight for any music fan.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Sony Headphones - Deals History
28 stories
12 Aug, 2024
The fantastic Sony WH-1000XM4 are back at their Prime Day price on Amazon
07 Aug, 2024
The lightweight Sony LinkBuds S are at their best price on Amazon, but for a short while
05 Aug, 2024
Walmart still sells the incredible Sony WH-1000XM4 at sweetly discounted prices
29 Jul, 2024
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
12 Jul, 2024
The premium Sony WF-1000XM5 are now a more attractive choice with this Walmart deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
T-Mobile customers will soon get a gift that will keep them comfy (almost) everywhere
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
Rep fired from T-Mobile authorized retailer says he has collected evidence of fraudulent activities
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile reveals why chat option is not working for some users
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever
Amazon unexpectedly makes Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) mid-ranger cheaper than ever

Latest News

This incredible 16/512GB OnePlus 12 deal with gift will leave you amazed
This incredible 16/512GB OnePlus 12 deal with gift will leave you amazed
YouTube Music starts rolling out a fun and shearable 'Personal radio' feature
YouTube Music starts rolling out a fun and shearable 'Personal radio' feature
Best Buy neatly slashes the Motorola Razr+ (2024) price again with no strings attached
Best Buy neatly slashes the Motorola Razr+ (2024) price again with no strings attached
Lenovo's latest budget Tab K11 with LTE is now 21% off at the official store
Lenovo's latest budget Tab K11 with LTE is now 21% off at the official store
Apple Intelligence could be used to make the Journal app more useful
Apple Intelligence could be used to make the Journal app more useful
Elevate your workouts with the JBL Endurance Peak 3, now 20% off on Amazon
Elevate your workouts with the JBL Endurance Peak 3, now 20% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless