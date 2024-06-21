Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 are a sweet 25% cheaper at Walmart

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 are a sweet 25% cheaper on Walmart
Do you want to experience the finest Sony flagship sound at more reasonable prices? The WH-1000XM4 are currently your only option, as Walmart sells the pair in Black for $260. Since these usually cost about $350, this is a great opportunity to save $88 on these high-class headphones.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is now 25% off at Walmart

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are now available at 25% off at Walmart. This deal isn't the best we've ever seen for the headset, but it's currently the best one to take advantage of. The promo only applies to the model in Black. Grab yours while you can; Walmart's deal might not last very long.
$88 off (25%)
$259 99
$348
Buy at Walmart


Granted, this isn't exactly their lowest price ever. For one thing, we've seen the headset for under $250 on Amazon at the beginning of this month. However, neither this merchant nor Best Buy sells it at discounted prices, making Walmart's deal sweeter than honey.

These high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones promise fantastic ANC, plenty of battery life, and superb sound quality. And they deliver on all those, plus give you extras like auto-adjustments for noise cancelation and ambient sound.

You shouldn't be disappointed with the WH-1000XM4 on the comfort side of things, either. The cans can easily be worn for prolonged periods without causing discomfort or ear fatigue.

With the Sony WH-1000XM4, you get to enjoy the true flagship-grade sound. They give you a very clear and detailed sound with lots of bass. Certainly thumpy, the bass doesn't distort the whole picture, instead making your tunes shine. And then you have the Sony app for EQ tweaks in case you're dissatisfied with what you get out of the box.

These AirPods Max rivals deliver up to 30 hours of battery life per charge, which should get you through over three workdays. And if you need a quick top-up, charge them for a quick 10 minutes for up to five hours of listening time.

So, should you buy them? If you don't feel like waiting for a more considerable promo, absolutely go for Walmart's deal. The Sony WH-1000XM4 are worth every penny and will not let you down. And if you want the more contemporary option, take a look at this WH-1000XM5 deal.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Sony Headphones - Deals History
22 stories
21 Jun, 2024
The excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 are a sweet 25% cheaper at Walmart
20 Jun, 2024
The flagship Sony WH-1000XM5 are still discounted at Walmart, making this the best deal to grab a set
13 Jun, 2024
The Sony LinkBuds S offer great sound and AirPods Pro-level ANC at a Black Friday discount but for a limited time
11 Jun, 2024
The affordable Sony WF-C700N are now available for less than $90 on Amazon
06 Jun, 2024
Walmart turns heads with an ultra-rare Sony WH-1000XM5 deal
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Leaked images reveal revised Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design and a couple of key features
Leaked images reveal revised Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design and a couple of key features
Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra specs, U.S. pricing, and colors leak
Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra specs, U.S. pricing, and colors leak

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S25 to abandon Exynos in favor of Snapdragon in all markets
Samsung Galaxy S25 to abandon Exynos in favor of Snapdragon in all markets
Google Meet update adds support for over 50 languages to translated captions
Google Meet update adds support for over 50 languages to translated captions
OnePlus confirms massive launch event for June 27
OnePlus confirms massive launch event for June 27
Apple will show Huawei a clean pair of heels, but the iPhone will fail in China: here's why
Apple will show Huawei a clean pair of heels, but the iPhone will fail in China: here's why
Samsung Z Flip 6 leak flaunts a shallower crease as Z Fold 6 stays put
Samsung Z Flip 6 leak flaunts a shallower crease as Z Fold 6 stays put
Samsung News app gets election-ready with an update rolling out now
Samsung News app gets election-ready with an update rolling out now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless