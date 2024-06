The excellent Sony WH-1000XM4 are a sweet 25% cheaper at Walmart

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is now 25% off at Walmart The Sony WH-1000XM4 are now available at 25% off at Walmart. This deal isn't the best we've ever seen for the headset, but it's currently the best one to take advantage of. The promo only applies to the model in Black. Grab yours while you can; Walmart's deal might not last very long. $88 off (25%) $259 99 $348 Buy at Walmart

Do you want to experience the finest Sony flagship sound at more reasonable prices? The WH-1000XM4 are currently your only option, as Walmart sells the pair in Black for $260. Since these usually cost about $350, this is a great opportunity to save $88 on these high-class headphones.Granted, this isn't exactly their lowest price ever. For one thing, we've seen the headset for under $250 on Amazon at the beginning of this month. However, neither this merchant nor Best Buy sells it at discounted prices, making Walmart's deal sweeter than honey.These high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones promise fantastic ANC, plenty of battery life, and superb sound quality. And they deliver on all those, plus give you extras like auto-adjustments for noise cancelation and ambient sound.You shouldn't be disappointed with the WH-1000XM4 on the comfort side of things, either. The cans can easily be worn for prolonged periods without causing discomfort or ear fatigue.With the Sony WH-1000XM4, you get to enjoy the true flagship-grade sound. They give you a very clear and detailed sound with lots of bass. Certainly thumpy, the bass doesn't distort the whole picture, instead making your tunes shine. And then you have the Sony app for EQ tweaks in case you're dissatisfied with what you get out of the box.These AirPods Max rivals deliver up to 30 hours of battery life per charge, which should get you through over three workdays. And if you need a quick top-up, charge them for a quick 10 minutes for up to five hours of listening time.So, should you buy them? If you don't feel like waiting for a more considerable promo, absolutely go for Walmart's deal. The Sony WH-1000XM4 are worth every penny and will not let you down. And if you want the more contemporary option, take a look at this WH-1000XM5 deal