Sony teases Xperia 1 III name in trailer video ahead of April 14 event

What to expect from the Xperia 1 III flagship

Unsurprisingly, Sony hasn’t officially confirmed any details about the Xperia 1 III, but leaked renders suggest it’ll build upon the design of the previous-gen model. There are also reports of a periscope camera and a 120Hz display.



As for the internal side of things, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 will almost certainly sit at the heart of the phone. A minimum of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage could be in the pipeline too, in addition to the usual microSD card support.

And that’s all just the first five seconds of the video. The remaining shots are dedicated to teasing individual features like the camera, audio experience, and display. To end, Sony once again displays the number 3 in Roman numerals on the screen.