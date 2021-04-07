Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Sony teases Xperia 1 III name in trailer video ahead of April 14 event

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Apr 07, 2021, 5:51 AM
Sony recently sent out invitations to an April 14 announcement event, where the next Xperia is expected to take center stage. Now, the Japanese brand has teased that smartphone’s official branding for the first time.

The Sony Xperia 1 III name is almost confirmed


In a minute-long event trailer video posted to the brand’s official YouTube channel, Sony hinted in a not-so-subtle way at the Xperia 1 III (pronounced Xperia 1 Mark 3) branding several times.

The video starts off by displaying the word ‘Three’ in different languages. It then transitions to showing three hands in the air; the first has one finger pointing up, the second has two, and the third has — you guessed it; three.

Some dark shots of what’s presumably the Xperia 1 III follow, although they barely reveal anything, along with the words ‘Coming Soon.’ Of course, this is a teaser video, so the ‘o’ in coming soon has been replaced with the Roman numerals for the number 3 — III.

And that’s all just the first five seconds of the video. The remaining shots are dedicated to teasing individual features like the camera, audio experience, and display. To end, Sony once again displays the number 3 in Roman numerals on the screen.

What to expect from the Xperia 1 III flagship


Unsurprisingly, Sony hasn’t officially confirmed any details about the Xperia 1 III, but leaked renders suggest it’ll build upon the design of the previous-gen model. There are also reports of a periscope camera and a 120Hz display.

As for the internal side of things, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 will almost certainly sit at the heart of the phone. A minimum of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage could be in the pipeline too, in addition to the usual microSD card support.

The Xperia 1 III is also set to offer a headphone jack, so it'll undoubtedly be one of the best phones with a headphone jack.

Related phones

Xperia 1 III
Sony Xperia 1 III View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 3840 x 1644 pixels
  • Camera (Quad camera) Other front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, microSDXC
  • OS Android 11

