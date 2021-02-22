Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Sony Wearables

Sony WF-1000XM4 leak tips a design shift for one of the best true wireless bud sets

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Feb 22, 2021, 2:36 AM
Sony WF-1000XM4 leak tips a design shift for one of the best true wireless bud sets
After updating its amazing over-the-head cans - see our thorough Sony WH-1000XM4 review - the company may finally be prepping a new version of their bud-ding counterpart, the WF-1000XM3 which are still one of the best true wireless earbuds out there despite being released way back in 2019.
An alleged photo of the Sony WF-1000XM4 has leaked in grainy glory on Reddit, and we couldn't be more excited. Why? Well, the WF-1000XM3 made active noise-cancellation a reality before it was cool and offer it with battery life that was double what the competition offered at that moment. While some caught up, the WF-1000XM3 is still one of the top pairs of wireless ANC earbuds you can grab, and we can only imagine what a successor would bring.


If you saw our PhoneArena's review of the midrange WB-X700 (what's with this nondescript naming scheme, Sony?), you'd immediately see a similarity, save for the size, as the purported Sony WF-1000XM4 looks smaller. The bud is still painted in black and gold, though, as the XM3 model, yet it eventually will sport new memory foam ear tips. 

If there was one complaint about the otherwise great WF-1000XM3 it was the size used to achieve its pretty amazing battery life autonomy even without the case. Seemingly, that's what Sony may be rectifying with the WF-1000XM4 for one more crack at the top wireless earbuds pedestal later in the year when they'll have to face the next Apple AirPods Pro 2 instalment.


