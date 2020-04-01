Accessories Sony Audio

Sony unveils true wireless earbuds with Extra Bass and new noise-canceling headphones

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 01, 2020, 9:41 AM
Sony unveils true wireless earbuds with Extra Bass and new noise-canceling headphones
Sony is undoubtedly one of the world's most prolific manufacturers of wireless audio equipment, selling all kinds of Bluetooth speakers and headphones at many different price points. Therefore, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that the company has not one but two interesting products to unveil today ahead of a pre-order start later this month.

The impossibly named WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds and WH-CH710N over-the-ear headphones are here to join the likes of the WF-1000XM3, WF-1000X, WH-1000XM3, and WH-XB900 (to only list a few) in an extensive product portfolio covering the individual needs (and budgets) of virtually every single type of audiophile looking for absolute music listening freedom.

While product diversity is obviously a great thing, especially in a thriving market, it's important to identify the strengths, weaknesses, and differences between all these models before deciding which one is right for you.

Sony WF-XB700: Extra Bass functionality and a reasonable price point


In case you're wondering, XB stands for extra bass (or xtra bass), which guarantees these newly unveiled bad boys will produce deeper and punchier sound than the WF-1000XM3. At the same time, the WF-XB700 come without the state-of-the-art noise cancellation technology of their high-end "cousins", thus competing against Apple's standard second-gen AirPods or Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ rather than the $249 AirPods Pro.


At a recommended price of $130, the Sony WF-XB700 are a full 70 bucks cheaper than the WF-1000XM3 while also undercutting the newest true wireless earbuds from Samsung and both the charging case and wireless charging case options of 2019's non-Pro AirPods. Speaking of, it's worth keeping in mind that Sony doesn't include a wireless charging case with either the WF-XB700 or WF-1000XM3.

The conventional charging case bundled with the XB700 model takes the battery life of the earbuds themselves from 9 to 18 hours, which isn't exactly the world's most impressive total. But that 9-hour endurance rating is pretty great, crushing the scores of all three existing AirPods variants while falling short by just a couple of hours of the record-setting Galaxy Buds+ battery life.


Other solid features include quick charging, an IPX4 water resistance rating guaranteeing protection against sweat and occasional splashes, as well as touch controls for music playback, volume, hands-free calling, and easy access to your smartphone's voice assistant. 

As far as their design is concerned, the Sony WF-XB700 certainly look... different from the company's other true wireless options, combining that "bold" appearance with an ergonomic "Tri-hold" structure promising a secure and comfortable fit in any and all circumstances.

Sony WH-CH710N: noise-canceling functionality on a relatively tight budget


As the name suggests, these over-the-ear headphones directly follow in the footsteps of the $130 WH-CH700N. Because they're a full 70 bucks costlier than that, the WH-CH710N bring a bunch of key enhancements to the table, starting with a vastly improved Dual Noise Sensor technology capable of "catching more ambient sounds than ever before" and thus blocking out things like city traffic and office chatter more efficiently.

Of course, this variant might not be quite as powerful as the $300 WH-1000XM3, nonetheless promising "flawless audio without interruption", as well as a mind-blowing battery endurance rating of up to 35 hours in uninterrupted wireless playback.

 

Those are some bold claims on Sony's part for a pair of decently stylish headphones that also come with quick charging capabilities, Ambient Sound functionality that puts the user in complete control of the listening experience, as well as NFC support and easy access to voice assistance.

Keep in mind that the Sony WH-CH700N and WF-XB700 are not up for grabs yet, and unfortunately, their release dates are kept under wraps for the time being.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Fitbit Charge 4 is official with built-in GPS and a few other cool tricks up its sleeve
The Fitbit Charge 4 is official with built-in GPS and a few other cool tricks up its sleeve
Apple's iPhone 9 announcement and release dates may have just leaked
Apple's iPhone 9 announcement and release dates may have just leaked
Best true wireless earbuds
Best true wireless earbuds
Nubia Red Magic 5G hands-on
Nubia Red Magic 5G hands-on
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Apple is eyeing 2020 releases for a new HomePod version, 'budget' iPads, and more
Apple is eyeing 2020 releases for a new HomePod version, 'budget' iPads, and more
Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera Comparison
Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera Comparison
The announcement date of the OnePlus 8 series is finally official
The announcement date of the OnePlus 8 series is finally official

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless