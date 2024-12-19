Amazon sale drops the Sony ULT Wear down to their best price ever
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you looking for quality Sony headphones that come at a fraction of the WH-1000XM5 cost? Consider the ULT Wear! These over-ear headphones offer bone-rattling bass and now arrive at an incredible discount. The headset is 36% off at Amazon right now, landing it at its best price ever!
The e-commerce giant dubs the promo as a "limited-time sale," meaning chances are it won't remain live too long. Also, we'd suggest ordering by December 21st if you want the Sony headphones to arrive on time for Christmas Eve. In case you're wondering, Amazon's bargain isn't matched by Best Buy or Walmart. Over there, the ~$200 headphones retail for $129.99, while the e-commerce store sells them for $2 less.
Very much so. Sony added large ear cups, providing a secure and adequate fit for most users. This ear cup design adds passive isolation, which helps attenuate some outside noises. Of course, you have ANC on deck that works quite well for their asking price. While not as premium as the best high-end Bluetooth headphones, these fellas consistently reduce most low-end hums and mid-frequency sounds.
As for battery life, these affordable Sony WH-1000XM4 alternatives give you up to 30 hours of non-stop music. There's quick charging on deck as well, offering up to 90 minutes of extra playtime from a three-minute charge.
The e-commerce giant dubs the promo as a "limited-time sale," meaning chances are it won't remain live too long. Also, we'd suggest ordering by December 21st if you want the Sony headphones to arrive on time for Christmas Eve. In case you're wondering, Amazon's bargain isn't matched by Best Buy or Walmart. Over there, the ~$200 headphones retail for $129.99, while the e-commerce store sells them for $2 less.
Right off the bat, we should note that these puppies are certainly less impressive than the WH-1000XM5, even their predecessors. Then again, these flagship-grade options cost $350-$400, whereas the ULT Wear set you back no more than $200 when not on sale. But are they worth it?
Very much so. Sony added large ear cups, providing a secure and adequate fit for most users. This ear cup design adds passive isolation, which helps attenuate some outside noises. Of course, you have ANC on deck that works quite well for their asking price. While not as premium as the best high-end Bluetooth headphones, these fellas consistently reduce most low-end hums and mid-frequency sounds.
In terms of sound quality, these bad boys offer strong bass out of the box. In fact, the overemphasis on low frequencies is their standout feature. Such an audio output certainly won't meet every user's needs, but those who love head-crushing bass should be plenty happy. You also have a dedicated ULT button that further boosts bass.
As for battery life, these affordable Sony WH-1000XM4 alternatives give you up to 30 hours of non-stop music. There's quick charging on deck as well, offering up to 90 minutes of extra playtime from a three-minute charge.
If the Sony ULT Wear sound good enough to you, we'd recommend acting quickly. Amazon currently sells them for 36% off, but the promo might not stay live for too long.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
19 Dec, 2024Amazon sale drops the Sony ULT Wear down to their best price ever
17 Dec, 2024Amazon is incredibly selling the world-class Sony WF-1000XM5 at their lowest price before Christmas
11 Dec, 2024Hurry up and get the top-of-the-line Sony WF-1000XM5 buds at this massive discount by Christmas!
15 Nov, 2024The world-class Sony WH-1000XM4 are on sale at their lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday 2024
11 Nov, 2024Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 and save $120 on Amazon with this early Black Friday sale
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: