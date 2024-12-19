Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Amazon sale drops the Sony ULT Wear down to their best price ever

Sony ULT Wear in Off White being worn by a young man sitting on a couch.
Are you looking for quality Sony headphones that come at a fraction of the WH-1000XM5 cost? Consider the ULT Wear! These over-ear headphones offer bone-rattling bass and now arrive at an incredible discount. The headset is 36% off at Amazon right now, landing it at its best price ever!

Sony ULT Wear: Save 36% at Amazon!

The Sony ULT Wear are 36% off at Amazon in Off White and Black, bringing them to their lowest price ever. At the time of writing, Best Buy and Walmart have slightly less impressive promotions. If you'd like these over-ear headphones with ANC to arrive on time for the holidays, we'd suggest ordering by December 21st.
$72 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

The e-commerce giant dubs the promo as a "limited-time sale," meaning chances are it won't remain live too long. Also, we'd suggest ordering by December 21st if you want the Sony headphones to arrive on time for Christmas Eve. In case you're wondering, Amazon's bargain isn't matched by Best Buy or Walmart. Over there, the ~$200 headphones retail for $129.99, while the e-commerce store sells them for $2 less.

Right off the bat, we should note that these puppies are certainly less impressive than the WH-1000XM5, even their predecessors. Then again, these flagship-grade options cost $350-$400, whereas the ULT Wear set you back no more than $200 when not on sale. But are they worth it?

Very much so. Sony added large ear cups, providing a secure and adequate fit for most users. This ear cup design adds passive isolation, which helps attenuate some outside noises. Of course, you have ANC on deck that works quite well for their asking price. While not as premium as the best high-end Bluetooth headphones, these fellas consistently reduce most low-end hums and mid-frequency sounds.

In terms of sound quality, these bad boys offer strong bass out of the box. In fact, the overemphasis on low frequencies is their standout feature. Such an audio output certainly won't meet every user's needs, but those who love head-crushing bass should be plenty happy. You also have a dedicated ULT button that further boosts bass.

As for battery life, these affordable Sony WH-1000XM4 alternatives give you up to 30 hours of non-stop music. There's quick charging on deck as well, offering up to 90 minutes of extra playtime from a three-minute charge.

If the Sony ULT Wear sound good enough to you, we'd recommend acting quickly. Amazon currently sells them for 36% off, but the promo might not stay live for too long.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading Comments...

