Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Best Buy-exclusive deal makes Sony's noise-cancelling LinkBuds S a top year-opening bargain

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy-exclusive deal makes Sony's noise-cancelling LinkBuds S a top year-opening bargain
Be honest, LinkBuds S is not the first (or second, or... fifth) name that comes to mind when thinking which of the best wireless earbuds out there you could buy for yourself or a loved one as a show of gratitude, appreciation, or dedication.

That's primarily because Sony also sells the undeniably superior WF-1000XM4 with "industry leading" noise cancelling technology on deck. And then you have Apple's hugely popular AirPods lineup, as well as Samsung's Galaxy Buds roster, which also happens to include multiple products that have undoubtedly proven more successful with the masses than the LinkBuds S.

Sony LinkBuds S

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Desert Sand
$70 off (35%)
$129 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

But with one of the smallest, lightest, and arguably most elegant designs around, as well as solid battery life, IPX4 water resistance, and "premium" noise cancellation of their own, these puppies should definitely also be considered as a potential year-starting acquisition, especially at a nice $70 discount.

If you want to claim that and pay $129.99 instead of $199.99, you'll need to be quick and place your order by the end of the week for a Best Buy-exclusive "Desert Sand" color option. The retailer charges 20 extra bucks for black and white hues at the time of this writing, and the same goes for Amazon's black, white, and "earth blue" units.

While seemingly unrivaled right now as far as major US retailers are concerned, Best Buy's hot new deal was repeatedly trumped (by $2) by Amazon around the holidays. Because it's unclear if the e-commerce giant has any plans to bring back its top Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas offer in the near future (and two bucks is not a lot of money anyway), you might want to seal your $129.99 Desert Sand purchase while you can.

That's less than what most retailers currently charge for Apple's non-noise-cancelling AirPods 3, not to mention a much lower price compared to those of the AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the moment. And yes, the Sony LinkBuds S are overall comparable to the world's best wireless earbuds, rocking excellent sound for up to 6 hours on a single charge and delivering crystal clear calls in the noisiest possible environments.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

ESR is at CES: fantastic charging solutions, MagSafe enhanced!
ESR is at CES: fantastic charging solutions, MagSafe enhanced!
Best Buy-exclusive deal makes Sony's noise-cancelling LinkBuds S a top year-opening bargain
Best Buy-exclusive deal makes Sony's noise-cancelling LinkBuds S a top year-opening bargain
WhatsApp may soon allow Android users to move chat history without using Google Drive Backup
WhatsApp may soon allow Android users to move chat history without using Google Drive Backup
2023 – time to buy a Galaxy Z Fold? You're right! Here's what you can do with a folding phone
2023 – time to buy a Galaxy Z Fold? You're right! Here's what you can do with a folding phone
This top Apple Watch Ultra deal is back on at both Amazon and Best Buy
This top Apple Watch Ultra deal is back on at both Amazon and Best Buy
Roku announces over 70 million active users, just as they unveil two series of TVs
Roku announces over 70 million active users, just as they unveil two series of TVs

Popular stories

You can grab the marvelous Pixel 6 Pro for an impossibly low price right now
You can grab the marvelous Pixel 6 Pro for an impossibly low price right now
Cult-classic Galaxy Note 20 Ultra drops to an enticing price
Cult-classic Galaxy Note 20 Ultra drops to an enticing price
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
You can now get Google's Pixel 7 for $5 a month with no obligatory trade-in
Fresh Galaxy S23 Ultra renders show a flat screen
Fresh Galaxy S23 Ultra renders show a flat screen
Now is a great time to pick up Apple's super-premium 11-inch iPad Pro
Now is a great time to pick up Apple's super-premium 11-inch iPad Pro
AT&T starts the year with an enticing freebie for new and existing customers
AT&T starts the year with an enticing freebie for new and existing customers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless