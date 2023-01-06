Best Buy-exclusive deal makes Sony's noise-cancelling LinkBuds S a top year-opening bargain





But with one of the smallest, lightest, and arguably most elegant designs around, as well as solid battery life, IPX4 water resistance, and "premium" noise cancellation of their own, these puppies should definitely also be considered as a potential year-starting acquisition, especially at a nice $70 discount.





If you want to claim that and pay $129.99 instead of $199.99, you'll need to be quick and place your order by the end of the week for a Best Buy-exclusive "Desert Sand" color option. The retailer charges 20 extra bucks for black and white hues at the time of this writing, and the same goes for Amazon's black, white, and "earth blue" units.





While seemingly unrivaled right now as far as major US retailers are concerned, Best Buy's hot new deal was repeatedly trumped (by $2) by Amazon around the holidays . Because it's unclear if the e-commerce giant has any plans to bring back its top Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas offer in the near future (and two bucks is not a lot of money anyway), you might want to seal your $129.99 Desert Sand purchase while you can.





That's less than what most retailers currently charge for Apple's non-noise-cancelling AirPods 3 , not to mention a much lower price compared to those of the AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the moment. And yes, the Sony LinkBuds S are overall comparable to the world's best wireless earbuds, rocking excellent sound for up to 6 hours on a single charge and delivering crystal clear calls in the noisiest possible environments.