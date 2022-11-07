Amazon makes the ultra-lightweight Sony LinkBuds S cheaper than ever (for everyone)

The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

Deals
While the vast majority of the world's best wireless earbuds are impressively light and slim, the 2022-released Sony LinkBuds S definitely stand out from the pack in the weight department... while incredibly offering pretty much the same state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology as the slightly older but still industry-leading WF-1000XM4.

At under 5 grams a bud, these puppies are guaranteed to go unnoticed by all those around you and eventually the wearers themselves, providing all-day comfort (and style) while promising to keep your favorite tunes going for up a solid 6 hours on a single charge.

Sony LinkBuds S

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, White
$72 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon

Sony LinkBuds S

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Black
$70 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Naturally, this almost flawless combination of elegance and power (with premium audio and IPX4 water resistance also in tow) can't come very cheap, normally fetching $199.99. But because the aforementioned Sony WF-1000XM4 noise cancelling champions are currently available for less than two Benjamins, it certainly shouldn't come as a surprise that the LinkBuds S have also been deeply discounted.

We're talking around 70 bucks slashed off their list price by Amazon in black and white color options for a presumably limited time only. This looks an awful lot like the kind of early Black Friday deal that could expire in a couple of days (or less) before returning near the end of the month in the exact same form.

If it feels somewhat familiar, that might be because the $70 (or 35 percent) discount was offered exclusively to Prime members last month for 48 hours or so. This time around, of course, you don't need a subscription or anything else to claim the pre-holiday deal, which by the way is not currently matched by the likes of Best Buy.

The reduced Sony LinkBuds S price is, however, still undercut by a few other well-reviewed true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, including Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2, making your buying decision pretty difficult... in the best way possible. 
