Amazon's Black Friday deal on the Sony LinkBuds S returns with a bang!

If you’re looking for a conventional pair of wireless earbuds with a distinctive design and incredible ANC quality for less than $130, you’ve come to the right place! Amazon has re-launched its epic Black Friday deal on the Sony LinkBuds S . This lands the wireless earbuds at their lowest price for 2024, so hurry up and get a pair at 36% off!When we last saw these in-ear headphones at discounted prices, users could save just $52. This deal has gone live several times this year, but the Sony earbuds’ price hasn’t plunged so significantly as now since the festive shopping season of yesteryear. In other words, now’s the time to get them!While these puppies definitely can’t compete with Sony’s flagship WF-1000XM4 or the XM5, they remain a particularly good option for music lovers. Firstly, their exquisite ANC technology does an excellent job of keeping low-frequency noises at bay. You’ll find them an incredible choice for commuting, although some high-pitched noises might occasionally reach your ears.If you’ve owned a previous generation of these earbuds, you probably weren’t too impressed with the sound quality. Well, these bad boys cut no corners in that respect, offering remarkable audio for their current asking price. Casual listeners should find the lower and mid-range frequencies particularly enjoyable, giving you a fantastic experience with most music genres.As for the battery life, the LinkBuds S should offer up to six hours of playtime per charge, with an extra 20 hours available from the case. There’s a quick charging option on deck as well, although it’s not all that impressive.To sum up, these Sony earbuds sound great, keep most unwanted noises out of the way, and offer respectable battery life. The best thing about them? You can currently purchase a pair at its Black Friday price on Amazon. Keep in mind that you don’t have much time to act on this deal, though.