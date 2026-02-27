Mistake causes some iPhone users to get "carded" by Apple

For example, to protect children, platforms must take measures to enforce age limits. Now here is the part that is pertinent to this article; in the U.K., such measures include the use of age-checking systems that can verify that users viewing content harmful to children are 18 years of age or older. To comply with age verification laws in various countries, and even in some U.S. states, the tech giant is making some changes.



For example, starting February 24, 2026, Apple began blocking users in Australia, Brazil, and Singapore from downloading apps rated 18+ unless they have been confirmed to be adults through reasonable methods. The App Store will perform this confirmation automatically in those countries.





Apple's pop-up request asking some U.K. iPhone users to verify they are over 18 was a mistake





Apple has been busy updating its age verification APIs and uses signals to automatically determine whether an iPhone user is an adult. One way it does this is by looking at the payment method used for an Apple Account and how long that account has been open. To those in the U.K. who were asked to state that they were adults, it appeared to them that Apple was launching some new age-verification process. But that was not the case.





-Apple statement