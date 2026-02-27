Manufacturer launches very protective cases to protect your Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S26 Ultra (and the rest of the Whether you've already pre-ordered the Galaxy S26 Ultra or are planning to do so, one of the first accessories that you are going to want is a new case. There is no feeling worse than dropping your new phone for the first time, although having a good case will eliminate some of that feeling. There are so many companies that make cases for the(and the rest of the Galaxy S26 line), but there are some things that you are going to want from the firm making the case that you ultimately buy.





You want to buy a case from a company that has been around for a few years and has a reputation for making cases that protect your expensive investment. One such brand that checks these boxes is CASETiFY. For the Galaxy S26 Ultra , the Impact Ring Stand Magnetic Case will protect your $1,300 (and up) handset from drops as high as 6.6-feet. This case has a camera ring, that when you lift it open, will becomes a stand that props up the phone for optimal viewing angles for videos.

One CASETiFY case will protect the Galaxy S26 Ultra from drops as high as 8.2 feet and protects the screen with its lip.





The $85 case has been designed to withstand three times the intensity of the standard U.S. Military drop test. The case is wireless charging and magnetic-charging compatible.





Will you use a case on your Galaxy S26 Ultra? Yes. I want to protect my $1,300 purchase! No. It takes away from the phone's design. I'm not buying a Galaxy S26 Ultra. Vote 4 Votes





If you typically drop your phone from a ladder, or you're an NBA player like 7-footer Kel'el Ware, the Impact Magnetic Case for the Galaxy S26 Ultra might be for you. Priced at $70, this case protects drops from as high as 8.2-feet. It also can handle four times the intensity of the standard U.S. Military drop test. With a raised bezel, also known as a lip, protecting your Galaxy S26 Ultra 's 6.9-inch display from a face-down drop, this case would appear to give even the clumsiest smartphone owner the confidence to walk around with his flagship phone. It also is wireless and magnetic-charging compatible.



Recommended For You





In the same $70 price range is the Impact Clear Magnetic Case with the raised bezel to protect the screen, drop protection to 6.6-feet, and it is optimized to prevent the clear part of the case from turning yellow. This case is designed to protect the Galaxy S26 Ultra from three times the U.S. Military standard for drop tests. It supports wireless and magnetic charging.





Two cases that are both $70 each are the Mirror Magnetic Case and the Glaze Magnetic Case. Both will protect your Galaxy S26 Ultra from drops measuring 4.9-feet and less. Both have a raised lip for screen protection, a built-in mirror, and both are wireless-charging and magnetic-charging compatible.

You can customize your CASETiFY case with charms and other accessories





If you're looking to spend a little less, say $55, CASETiFY's Force Case has 6.6 foot drop protection, the raised bezel that protects your display from cracking if it kisses the asphalt, and it supports wireless-charging and magnetic-charging. It will protect your Galaxy S26 Ultra during a drop test that is three times that of the U.S. Military.





For the same price, you might be interested in the Compact Magnetic Case. This case offers protection from drops to as high as 4 feet, wireless and magnetic charging compatibility, and can handle twice the intensity of the U.S. Military drop test.





Galaxy S26 owners can not only protect their new phones, but personalize them too. CASETiFY also has a selection of cases for the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ . The cases offer photo and text customization, magnetic accessories, charms, screen protectors, and camera lens covers. With CASETFY,owners can not only protect their new phones, but personalize them too.