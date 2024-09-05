Brilliant Galaxy Watch 6 deal knocks 39% off the smaller-sized LTE model at Amazon

Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Last week, we spotted an awesome 33% markdown on the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 6 with a 44mm case. While this offer is still available, Amazon also has a cool offer on the smaller-sized timepiece with 4G. The deal in question saves you a massive $135 on the model in Gold, knocking it under the $220 mark.

Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm, LTE): Save $135

Last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 with a 40mm case is now available for $135 off its usual price. This wearable isn't at its best price right now, but you won't find the same 39% markdown at Best Buy. Get one soon and enjoy your savings.
$135 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon

While this isn't the best price we've ever seen for the Samsung watch, it's actually quite close to it. To make things even sweeter, you won't find the same discount over at Best Buy. Plus, with the same-sized Galaxy Watch 7 with 4G still costing over $340, last year's model could be the more sensible choice. That's of course if you want to save. 

The Galaxy Watch 6 is stylish, super easy to navigate with its Watch OS, and packed with features. OK, it doesn't have the Garmin Venu 3 battery life, but you get personalized HR zones for workouts, sleep coaching, advanced sleep-related insights, emergency features... the whole shebang! 

With this fella, you benefit from always-on heart rate monitoring. That may not seem like a big deal, but it could be if the watch detects irregular heart rhythm. In such cases, you get irregular heart rhythm notifications, a potentially life-saving feature. Besides that, the Watch 6 has an improved BIA sensor for more accurate readings on skeletal muscles, body water, and more.

The Samsung timepiece also sports a gorgeous 1.3-inch Super AMOLED display and a bigger battery compared to the same-sized Galaxy Watch 5. That doesn't bring you an insane improvement in battery life, though. As noted in our Galaxy Watch 6 review, you still get about a day and a half of use between charges with moderate use. 

If that's not an issue for you, know that the Galaxy Watch 6 can make a great addition to just about any Samsung phone. Get yours and save $135 on Amazon while you still can.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading Comments...

