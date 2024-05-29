The larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE gets a new record price cut on Amazon

Get the LTE Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) and save 26%!

A new significant price cut lands the larger-sized 4G Galaxy Watch 6 at a record-low price on Amazon. The timepiece packs a punch at $98 off its price tag, giving you all the best of Samsung's wearable technology at lower prices. You have heart-rate tracking, activity tracking, safety features, and various other wellness and health-oriented things to enjoy. Plus, with 4G, you can handle notifications and phone calls even when your phone isn't around!