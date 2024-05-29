The larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE gets a new record price cut on Amazon

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Wondering if there’s a quality, large-sized Android smartwatch with LTE for under $290? Stop asking yourself such questions and head over to Amazon! Here, you can find the 4G version of the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 at a new record-low price. At 26% off, the timepiece lands within your budget, too.

A new significant price cut lands the larger-sized 4G Galaxy Watch 6 at a record-low price on Amazon. The timepiece packs a punch at $98 off its price tag, giving you all the best of Samsung's wearable technology at lower prices. You have heart-rate tracking, activity tracking, safety features, and various other wellness and health-oriented things to enjoy. Plus, with 4G, you can handle notifications and phone calls even when your phone isn't around!
We haven’t seen this wearable at that price even on Black Friday. During the crazy shopping season of yesteryear, the Samsung timepiece was sold at just under $300, while you can now get it for a tad over $280. Although not a huge difference, Amazon’s current promo still saves you extra money. And who doesn’t like that?

With competitors like the Garmin Venu 3 and the LTE-enabled Pixel Watch 2 costing way over $300, this Galaxy watch is practically the timepiece to get. So long as you need LTE and a larger screen, of course. 

But why shouldn’t you need those? With 4G on deck, you won’t have to carry around your phone everywhere you go for notification receiving. And with its 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with high pixel density, even simply gazing at your smartwatch’s screen feels premium. Leaving the good looks aside, interaction is much easier on a larger-screened smartwatch.

While it may not come with as many features for different types of activity tracking as the Venu 3, the Watch 6 makes up for it with a much more intuitive interface and more “smarts.” Plus, you still have all the must-have sensors and features. Those include women’s health tracking, fall detection, and heart rate measurements with alerts when irregularities are detected. The ECG app, sleep tracking and coaching, body composition readings, etc., are also here.

In addition, you have a larger 425mAh battery inside this smartwatch for Android lovers, meaning there'll be fewer stops along the way. Then again, the Watch 6 is nowhere as long-lasting as Garmin’s Venu 3.

If you’re interested in giving this bad boy a whirl, now’s definitely the time to do so at lower prices. Take advantage of Amazon’s exciting 26% markdown and enjoy your savings.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

