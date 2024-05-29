The larger-sized Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE gets a new record price cut on Amazon
Wondering if there’s a quality, large-sized Android smartwatch with LTE for under $290? Stop asking yourself such questions and head over to Amazon! Here, you can find the 4G version of the 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 at a new record-low price. At 26% off, the timepiece lands within your budget, too.
We haven’t seen this wearable at that price even on Black Friday. During the crazy shopping season of yesteryear, the Samsung timepiece was sold at just under $300, while you can now get it for a tad over $280. Although not a huge difference, Amazon’s current promo still saves you extra money. And who doesn’t like that?
But why shouldn’t you need those? With 4G on deck, you won’t have to carry around your phone everywhere you go for notification receiving. And with its 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display with high pixel density, even simply gazing at your smartwatch’s screen feels premium. Leaving the good looks aside, interaction is much easier on a larger-screened smartwatch.
In addition, you have a larger 425mAh battery inside this smartwatch for Android lovers, meaning there'll be fewer stops along the way. Then again, the Watch 6 is nowhere as long-lasting as Garmin’s Venu 3.
If you’re interested in giving this bad boy a whirl, now’s definitely the time to do so at lower prices. Take advantage of Amazon’s exciting 26% markdown and enjoy your savings.
With competitors like the Garmin Venu 3 and the LTE-enabled Pixel Watch 2 costing way over $300, this Galaxy watch is practically the timepiece to get. So long as you need LTE and a larger screen, of course.
While it may not come with as many features for different types of activity tracking as the Venu 3, the Watch 6 makes up for it with a much more intuitive interface and more “smarts.” Plus, you still have all the must-have sensors and features. Those include women’s health tracking, fall detection, and heart rate measurements with alerts when irregularities are detected. The ECG app, sleep tracking and coaching, body composition readings, etc., are also here.
