The feature-packed Skagen Falster 2 smartwatch can be yours at a crazy low $69

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 27, 2020, 9:13 AM
You may have thought those killer recent deals on the Wear OS-powered Fossil Sport and Gen 4 smartwatches would remain unrivaled for quite some time when it comes to such feature-packed wearable devices, but believe it or not, there's already another Fossil Group-made product available at an even lower price without you needing to jump through any hoops or meet special requirements of some sort.

We're talking about the 2018-released Skagen Falster 2, which is technically listed at a $149 price in several different variants, but in fact available for $69 apiece as long as you don't forget to apply the "BDFALSTERSALE" promo code to your skagen.com order during the checkout process.

Due to the advanced age of this Wear OS smartwatch, a number of its specs and features are likely to feel terribly outdated when compared to what the hot new Skagen Falster 3 or Fossil Gen 5 lineup have going for it, not to mention box-office hits like the Apple Watch Series 5 or Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. But all those powerful new wearable devices carry significantly higher price points than 69 bucks, so none of these comparisons seems particularly relevant.

Besides, the Skagen Falster 2 does come with a water-resistant body, full color display, built-in heart rate monitor, standalone GPS functionality, and NFC support for wrist payments, thus ticking many of the same boxes as its aforementioned rivals. What this bad boy doesn't have is a very recent processor under the hood, packing an ancient Snapdragon Wear 2100 silicon, while the battery life is... pretty much as bad as on any other Wear OS smartwatch.

If you hurry, you can choose from four Falster 2 models fetching $69 a pop, including a glitzy gold-tone mesh flavor and three versions with silicone bands coated in navy, green, or yellow colors.

skagen-falster-2-smartwatch-deal-wear-os-promo-code
