The feature-packed Skagen Falster 2 smartwatch can be yours at a crazy low $69





We're talking about the 2018-released Skagen Falster 2 , which is technically listed at a $149 price in several different variants, but in fact available for $69 apiece as long as you don't forget to apply the "BDFALSTERSALE" promo code to your skagen.com order during the checkout process.













Besides, the Skagen Falster 2 does come with a water-resistant body, full color display, built-in heart rate monitor, standalone GPS functionality, and NFC support for wrist payments, thus ticking many of the same boxes as its aforementioned rivals. What this bad boy doesn't have is a very recent processor under the hood, packing an ancient Snapdragon Wear 2100 silicon, while the battery life is... pretty much as bad as on any other Wear OS smartwatch.





If you hurry, you can choose from four Falster 2 models fetching $69 a pop, including a glitzy gold-tone mesh flavor and three versions with silicone bands coated in navy, green, or yellow colors.