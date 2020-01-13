Deals Wearables Fossil

Here's how you can get a refurbished Fossil Gen 4 smartwatch for less than 75 bucks

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 13, 2020, 3:04 PM
Fossil may not be able to rival Apple in the thriving global smartwatch market when it comes to life-saving or even many life-improving features, but the US-based group behind all those licensed products for brands ranging from Puma to Emporio Armani, Diesel, Michael Kors, and several others certainly stands out with, well, some very diverse designs and price points.

Of course, Fossil's most popular wearable devices are sold under its own brand, often at pretty massive discounts compared to their already reasonable regular prices. We're talking both hybrids and full-blown smartwatches with touchscreens, the latter category of which is itself separated into two subcategories.

After so many killer deals on the fitness-friendly Fossil Sport, we're bringing you news of some excellent price cuts for the fashion-forward Fossil Gen 4 lineup today. The differences between these two families are largely cosmetic, though, so if you like what the Fossil Sport has going on under its sporty hood but you're not so sure about the design, you'll probably relish the opportunity to score an undeniably stylish Gen 4 smartwatch for as little as $74.25.

There are four different versions you can currently order at that crazy low price from Fossil's official US e-store, but keep in mind these are all sold in refurbished condition. Normally, that could be interpreted as a major red flag, which isn't really the case here as the prolific manufacturer of the Fossil Gen 4 family throws in a limited two-year warranty, promising flawless functionality following a rigorous testing and certification process.

Technically, today's deeply discounted devices are listed at $99 a pop (down from an arguably excessive regular price of $275 for a brand-new unit), but you can easily take that further down to an irresistible $74.25 by applying the "379249" promo code during checkout (via SlickDeals).

The ultra-affordable Fossil Gen 4 smartwatch can be purchased in a 40mm Venture HR style with your choice of a blush leather band or rose gold-tone stainless steel bracelet, as well as in a 45mm Explorist HR style with either a black silicone strap or smoke stainless steel bracelet. 

As the full names suggest, all these Android and iOS-compatible wearable devices come with built-in heart rate monitoring tools, as well as untethered GPS functionality, NFC support for Google Pay, Play Store access with Wear OS, swimproof designs, a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, and... not-so-great battery life. 

