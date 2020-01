Wear OS-powered Skagen Falster 3 goes on pre-order on Amazon

Skagen, a Fossil subsidiary, plans to launch a sequel to the Falster 2 smartwatch later this month. The watch company hasn't yet revealed the new wearable device, but Amazon jumped the gun and listed the Falster 3 on its store (via TizenHelp ).You can now pre-order the Skagen Falster 3 for $295 via Amazon , but you'll have to wait three more weeks for the smartwatch to arrive. The Falster 3 will be released in the US on January 25 and it will be available in four different colors: Black Silicone, Blue Silicone, Gunmetal Steel Mesh, and Leather – Silicone Backed.Just like the predecessor, Skagen Falster 3 will be powered by Wear OS and it will work with both Android phones and iPhones. The smartwatch will feature built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, activity tracking, and support for NFC (Near Field Communications), as well as notifications and alerts.Also, Skagen mentions the Falster 3 will feature support for a few Google services, including Google Assistant Google Fit and Google Pay. Unfortunately, the smartwatch won't provide more than 24 hours of battery life, at least according to Skagen.