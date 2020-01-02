Wear OS-powered Skagen Falster 3 goes on pre-order on Amazon
Just like the predecessor, Skagen Falster 3 will be powered by Wear OS and it will work with both Android phones and iPhones. The smartwatch will feature built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, activity tracking, and support for NFC (Near Field Communications), as well as notifications and alerts.
Also, Skagen mentions the Falster 3 will feature support for a few Google services, including Google Assistant, Google Fit and Google Pay. Unfortunately, the smartwatch won't provide more than 24 hours of battery life, at least according to Skagen.
