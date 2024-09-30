Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

A-plus new deal knocks the Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds down to a lower-than-ever price

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A-plus new deal knocks the Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds down to a lower-than-ever price
Sennheiser is probably not your go-to brand for wireless earbuds purchases these days, but at the right prices, the company's ultra-portable Accentum, Momentum 3, and CX Plus products could well provide better value than Apple's heavily advertised new AirPods 4 or something like the state-of-the-art Jabra Elite 10.

Granted, the Sennheiser CX Plus are unlikely to rival the real-life audio performance of that Jabra flagship or Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which is why we're delighted to report on a killer new Woot deal today. This gives you six days (or less) to pay just $69.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of noise-cancelling buds with a two-year manufacturer warranty included.

Sennheiser CX Plus

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparent Hearing Mode, 7mm TrueResponse Transducer, Bass Boost, Customizable Touch Controls, Smart Pause, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, IPX4 Splash Resistance, Black, New, Two-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$110 off (61%)
$69 99
$179 99
Buy at Woot

Sennheiser CX Plus

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparent Hearing Mode, 7mm TrueResponse Transducer, Bass Boost, Customizable Touch Controls, Smart Pause, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, IPX4 Splash Resistance, Black
$99 off (55%)
Buy at Amazon

Obviously, the CX Plus is not Sennheiser's latest or most advanced alternative to the industry-leading Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds families, having seen daylight around three years ago. But the bang for buck at a massively reduced price from the $179.99 originally charged by retailers like Amazon might just be unrivaled, at least until next week's Prime Big Deal Days event kicks off.

Speaking of Amazon, the e-commerce giant that happens to own Woot currently sells this exact same product in an identical black color at around $12 more, which is naturally a worse deal... but not by much. If you miss out on the unprecedented $69.99 offer due to inventory issues or any other cause, that can be a great money-saving route as well, slashing nearly $100 of its own from the aforementioned $179.99 list price.

In addition to active noise cancellation, the ultra-affordable Sennheiser CX Plus also come packed with a cutting-edge TrueResponse transducer for "first-class" sound, as well as a Transparent Hearing mode for those times when you don't want to block out your surroundings. The battery life is not too shabby, at eight hours of uninterrupted listening time and an extra 16 hours with the charging case factored in, while the design is somehow both office-friendly and gym-ready with IPX4 splash resistance.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro PhoneArena Camera Score is out: Running in place

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless