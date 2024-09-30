A-plus new deal knocks the Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds down to a lower-than-ever price





Granted, the Sennheiser CX Plus are unlikely to rival the real-life audio performance of that Jabra flagship or Apple's Granted, the Sennheiser CX Plus are unlikely to rival the real-life audio performance of that Jabra flagship or Apple's AirPods Pro 2 , which is why we're delighted to report on a killer new Woot deal today. This gives you six days (or less) to pay just $69.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of noise-cancelling buds with a two-year manufacturer warranty included.

Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparent Hearing Mode, 7mm TrueResponse Transducer, Bass Boost, Customizable Touch Controls, Smart Pause, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, IPX4 Splash Resistance, Black, New, Two-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $110 off (61%) $69 99 $179 99 Buy at Woot Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparent Hearing Mode, 7mm TrueResponse Transducer, Bass Boost, Customizable Touch Controls, Smart Pause, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, IPX4 Splash Resistance, Black $99 off (55%) Buy at Amazon





Obviously, the CX Plus is not Sennheiser's latest or most advanced alternative to the industry-leading Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds families, having seen daylight around three years ago. But the bang for buck at a massively reduced price from the $179.99 originally charged by retailers like Amazon might just be unrivaled, at least until next week's Prime Big Deal Days event kicks off.





Speaking of Amazon, the e-commerce giant that happens to own Woot currently sells this exact same product in an identical black color at around $12 more, which is naturally a worse deal... but not by much. If you miss out on the unprecedented $69.99 offer due to inventory issues or any other cause, that can be a great money-saving route as well, slashing nearly $100 of its own from the aforementioned $179.99 list price.





In addition to active noise cancellation, the ultra-affordable Sennheiser CX Plus also come packed with a cutting-edge TrueResponse transducer for "first-class" sound, as well as a Transparent Hearing mode for those times when you don't want to block out your surroundings. The battery life is not too shabby, at eight hours of uninterrupted listening time and an extra 16 hours with the charging case factored in, while the design is somehow both office-friendly and gym-ready with IPX4 splash resistance.