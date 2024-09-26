Subscribe to access exclusive content
The uber-comfortable Sennheiser Accentum earbuds are an absolute steal at a 50 percent discount

By
0comments
Deals
Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless earbuds in black
If you're still looking for the best wireless earbuds for your budget, personal sense of style, and specific audio performance needs after carefully considering the likes of the Beats Fit Pro, AirPods 4, and Galaxy Buds FE, you may want to give the Sennheiser Accentum a chance as well at an unprecedented $100 discount.

That's 50 percent slashed off the $199.95 list price of a very interesting product unveiled less than six months ago, and no, you don't have to make any of the usual compromises to maximize your savings at Woot... if you hurry. That's because the Amazon-owned e-tailer is selling these half-off black-coated bad boys in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with, get this, a two-year manufacturer warranty included.

Sennheiser Accentum

True Wireless Earbuds with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Signature Sennheiser Sound Quality with TrueResponse Technology, Ergonomic Comfort and Secure Fit, Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 28 Hours of Total Endurance with Wireless Charging Case, Black Color, New, 2-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$100 off (50%)
$99 99
$199 95
Buy at Woot

Sennheiser Accentum

True Wireless Earbuds with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, Signature Sennheiser Sound Quality with TrueResponse Technology, Ergonomic Comfort and Secure Fit, Bluetooth 5.3 Connectivity, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 28 Hours of Total Endurance with Wireless Charging Case, White Color
$54 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Speaking of Amazon, the e-commerce giant itself can only take as much as $54 off the regular price of the Sennheiser Accentum True Wireless in a white hue at the time of this writing, which you may well consider to be a decent enough deal when Woot inevitably runs out of inventory or if you just can't stand dark-colored earbuds.

The number one selling point here is the unique design of these deeply discounted noise-cancelling buds, which was apparently the result of a close collaboration between Sennheiser and industry-leading hearing aid maker Sonova, winning various prestigious awards before the end product was even commercially released.

The aim of this totally distinctive design is not necessarily to turn heads at the office or gym, but provide unrivaled "all-day" comfort, which many Amazon customers claim is absolutely the case in real-life use. The "crystal clear" sound is another thing praised by most buyers (even at higher prices than $99.99), while the battery life seems like the Accentum's hidden ace up the sleeve, at 8 hours of uninterrupted listening time and a grand total of 28 hours with the wireless charging case also factored in.

All in all, you might find it incredibly hard to resist a purchase here if you're on a relatively tight budget while searching for the perfect alternative to those AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds most buyers tend to opt for nowadays.
