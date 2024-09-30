Now selling for just $94.99, the top-notch Sennheiser True Wireless 3 earbuds dip in price even further

Subscribe to access exclusive content
Close-up view of a pair of Sennheiser True Wireless 3 earbuds
Looking for new high-end earbuds at a budget price but can't find any? Well, you should stop searching. And no, we aren't telling you to end your hunt because it's impossible to find such earphones at an affordable price. We're telling you to stop, as you've just found exactly what you're looking for.

At this very moment, Woot is selling the top-notch Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds at a massive $185 discount, slashing a whole 66% off the earphones' usual cost. Thanks to this hefty price cut, you can currently score a pair for just $94.99, which is an unbelievable price considering the earbuds will normally set you back about $280.

Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 earbuds: Now for just $94.99!

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are on sale for a whopping $185 off at Woot and can be yours for just $94.99. The earbuds deliver amazing sound and top-tier ANC. They are a real steal at their current price, so act fast and save today!
$185 off (66%)
$94 99
$279 95
Buy at Woot

Save 50% on the Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 in White

Alternatively, you can get a pair of Sennheiser MOMENTUM 3 at a sweet 50% discount on Amazon.
$141 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon


It's also worth noting that the current markdown beats the $180 (64%) discount the Amazon-owned retailer offered a few weeks ago, meaning this is the best time to score Sennheiser's ex-flagship earbuds on the cheap. Just act fast, as this is a limited-time deal and might expire any second.

Boasting high-quality sound and top-tier ANC, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 deliver an exceptional listening experience, especially at their current price at Woot. Furthermore, their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app comes with its own EQ, allowing you to customize their sound to your taste. They're also IPX4 certified, meaning they are good for the gym as well, as they can survive water splashes from any angle.

Additionally, they have good battery life, delivering up to 7 hours of playtime on a single charge on their own and up to 28 hours with their case.

Overall, the Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 still rank among the best earbuds on the market and are real bang for your buck at their current price. So, don't waste time and treat yourself to a pair without breaking the bank now!
