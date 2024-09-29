The magnificent Jabra Elite 10 earbuds are on sale at an unusually low price for a limited time





Jabra Elite 10 True Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Support with Dolby Head Tracking, Jabra ComfortFit Technology, 6 Microphones with Advanced Algorithms, HearThrough Technology with Wind Noise Reduction, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 27 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP57 Rating, Four Color Options $75 off (30%) $174 99 $249 99 Buy at BestBuy





Upgraded to a second generation a little while back, the 2023-released Jabra Elite 10 continue to shine in their first incarnation with cutting-edge active noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos Surround Sound technology, and a battery life rating of up to 36 hours.





That latter number is of course made possible by a bundled (wireless) charging case... if you keep the ANC feature switched off at all times, with the 8-hour endurance score between charges eclipsing a lot of the Elite 10's... elite rivals right now as well.





Granted, 175 bucks may still feel like an extravagant price point for folks who are willing to consider low-cost options such as Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE or Apple's fresh non-noise cancelling-equipped AirPods 4 for their next purchase.





But considering how rare it is to see the Jabra Elite 10 sold at a $75 discount, I'm willing to bet there will be no better deals offered by retailers like Best Buy or Amazon soon. Quite possibly, not even for Prime subscribers





Perhaps the coolest thing about this 24-hour-only promo is that you can choose from a grand total of four paint jobs... if you hurry. We're talking a relatively unremarkable Gloss Black option, as well as a Best Buy-exclusive Titanium Black hue, not to mention two especially snazzy Cream and Cocoa flavors.





Everything that's on the inside is naturally the same across these four colorways, from the aforementioned noise-cancelling skills and premium Dolby Atmos tech with head tracking support to a six-microphone setup guaranteeing crystal clear calls in any environment and Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity for simultaneous syncing to two (Android or iOS) devices.

It's hard to imagine a better way to end one's week than with a rare deal on a phenomenal product like the Jabra Elite 10, and if you hurry, that's precisely what you can get at Best Buy.