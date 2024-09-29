Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

The magnificent Jabra Elite 10 earbuds are on sale at an unusually low price for a limited time

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Jabra Elite 10 earbuds in Titanium Black
It's hard to imagine a better way to end one's week than with a rare deal on a phenomenal product like the Jabra Elite 10, and if you hurry, that's precisely what you can get at Best Buy.

The retailer knocked the $249.99 list price of this first-rate contender for the title of best wireless earbuds in the world to just $174.99 for 24 hours about a month and a half ago, and the exact same promotion is now available for the exact same limited window of time.

Jabra Elite 10

True Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Support with Dolby Head Tracking, Jabra ComfortFit Technology, 6 Microphones with Advanced Algorithms, HearThrough Technology with Wind Noise Reduction, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 27 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP57 Rating, Four Color Options
$75 off (30%)
$174 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

Upgraded to a second generation a little while back, the 2023-released Jabra Elite 10 continue to shine in their first incarnation with cutting-edge active noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos Surround Sound technology, and a battery life rating of up to 36 hours.

That latter number is of course made possible by a bundled (wireless) charging case... if you keep the ANC feature switched off at all times, with the 8-hour endurance score between charges eclipsing a lot of the Elite 10's... elite rivals right now as well.

Granted, 175 bucks may still feel like an extravagant price point for folks who are willing to consider low-cost options such as Samsung's Galaxy Buds FE or Apple's fresh non-noise cancelling-equipped AirPods 4 for their next purchase.

But considering how rare it is to see the Jabra Elite 10 sold at a $75 discount, I'm willing to bet there will be no better deals offered by retailers like Best Buy or Amazon soon. Quite possibly, not even for Prime subscribers.

Perhaps the coolest thing about this 24-hour-only promo is that you can choose from a grand total of four paint jobs... if you hurry. We're talking a relatively unremarkable Gloss Black option, as well as a Best Buy-exclusive Titanium Black hue, not to mention two especially snazzy Cream and Cocoa flavors.

Everything that's on the inside is naturally the same across these four colorways, from the aforementioned noise-cancelling skills and premium Dolby Atmos tech with head tracking support to a six-microphone setup guaranteeing crystal clear calls in any environment and Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity for simultaneous syncing to two (Android or iOS) devices.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
T-Mobile shows concern for customers' mental health with huge 988 change
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
Major issue with the display has some iPhone 16 Pro users hoping that they have a software problem
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
The top-notch OnePlus 12 is sweetly discounted on Amazon
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Google's uniquely versatile Pixel Tablet (with dock) is deeply discounted for a limited time again
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
Best Buy is today selling Microsoft's hot new Surface Pro tablet with Copilot AI at a nifty discount
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years
T-Mobile may have been underpaying thousands of employees across the US for years

Latest News

Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Humongous iPhone 16 Pro Max proves the iPhone should stop getting larger - unless it can fold
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
Apple designing brand new OS as it eyes new category of products
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is the mid-range tablet you should get after this sweet discount on Amazon
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Download our new iPhone 16-inspired 4K wallpaper collection!
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
Trump threatens to prosecute Google if he wins back the presidency
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FBI might need help to open up Adam's Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless