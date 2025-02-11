Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

The Sony WH-CH720N are a top pick at $63 off with Amazon's tempting sale

While high-end Sony headphones like the WH-1000XM5 typically cost an arm and a leg, the WH-CH720N are a decent alternative for budget-conscious shoppers. These cans offer respectable noise cancelation and audio quality for about $150. But if you act fast, you won't have to pay that much, as Amazon lets you grab them for $63 off their original price in Black.

Save $63 on the Sony WH-CH720N at Amazon

$63 off (42%)
Amazon allows you to grab the mid-range Sony WH-CH720N for $63 off their original price. You should know that the retail price is hidden at the seller, but you can see it once you add them to your cart. Get yours and save soon.
Buy at Amazon

Keep in mind that the e-commerce giant keeps the price for this particular variant hidden. Once you add them to your cart, however, you can see they're under $90. If you don't want to deal with all that, consider the White colorway, which costs just under $100 right now, saving you 34%.

These over-ear cans offer active noise cancelation and 360 Reality Audio in a very lightweight design. So, even though they're affordable, they have a bit of that premium headphones feeling. They're comfortable enough to let you dance to your tunes or go on a casual run without discomfort.

What about their ANC performance? Well, it's undeniably less impressive than the best high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones, but still admirable. You can expect most rumbling noises to be muffled and the same goes for most other external sounds. That makes most environments way more pleasant, which should be good enough for casual users.

The sound quality is decent as well. True, there's some overpowering bass in their default state, but most users should appreciate it. The treble is also a tad exaggerated — but that's not necessarily a drawback. Most genres sound fine, though you might want to use an equalizer for better clarity with instrumentals.

On top of all that, the WH-CH720N have impressive battery life. Despite their affordable asking price, these fellas yield up to 35 hours of music per charge. There's fast charging on deck, which gives you up to an hour of playback within three minutes of charging.

Certainly not as impressive as the AirPods Max or the best Sony headphones, the CH720N are a splendid pick for undemanding users. And now that you can save $63 on them, they offer even more value for money.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova

Loading Comments...

