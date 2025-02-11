The Sony WH-CH720N are a top pick at $63 off with Amazon's tempting sale
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
While high-end Sony headphones like the WH-1000XM5 typically cost an arm and a leg, the WH-CH720N are a decent alternative for budget-conscious shoppers. These cans offer respectable noise cancelation and audio quality for about $150. But if you act fast, you won't have to pay that much, as Amazon lets you grab them for $63 off their original price in Black.
Keep in mind that the e-commerce giant keeps the price for this particular variant hidden. Once you add them to your cart, however, you can see they're under $90. If you don't want to deal with all that, consider the White colorway, which costs just under $100 right now, saving you 34%.
What about their ANC performance? Well, it's undeniably less impressive than the best high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones, but still admirable. You can expect most rumbling noises to be muffled and the same goes for most other external sounds. That makes most environments way more pleasant, which should be good enough for casual users.
On top of all that, the WH-CH720N have impressive battery life. Despite their affordable asking price, these fellas yield up to 35 hours of music per charge. There's fast charging on deck, which gives you up to an hour of playback within three minutes of charging.
Keep in mind that the e-commerce giant keeps the price for this particular variant hidden. Once you add them to your cart, however, you can see they're under $90. If you don't want to deal with all that, consider the White colorway, which costs just under $100 right now, saving you 34%.
These over-ear cans offer active noise cancelation and 360 Reality Audio in a very lightweight design. So, even though they're affordable, they have a bit of that premium headphones feeling. They're comfortable enough to let you dance to your tunes or go on a casual run without discomfort.
What about their ANC performance? Well, it's undeniably less impressive than the best high-end wireless Bluetooth headphones, but still admirable. You can expect most rumbling noises to be muffled and the same goes for most other external sounds. That makes most environments way more pleasant, which should be good enough for casual users.
The sound quality is decent as well. True, there's some overpowering bass in their default state, but most users should appreciate it. The treble is also a tad exaggerated — but that's not necessarily a drawback. Most genres sound fine, though you might want to use an equalizer for better clarity with instrumentals.
On top of all that, the WH-CH720N have impressive battery life. Despite their affordable asking price, these fellas yield up to 35 hours of music per charge. There's fast charging on deck, which gives you up to an hour of playback within three minutes of charging.
Certainly not as impressive as the AirPods Max or the best Sony headphones, the CH720N are a splendid pick for undemanding users. And now that you can save $63 on them, they offer even more value for money.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
11 Feb, 2025The Sony WH-CH720N are a top pick at $63 off with Amazon's tempting sale
06 Feb, 2025Save $102 on the Sony WH-1000XM5 and enjoy premium noise-cancelling with Walmart's sale
04 Jan, 2025It's not too late to score $150 off the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon
20 Dec, 2024The industry-leading Sony WH-1000XM5 can be yours at a Black Friday-beating price before Christmas
19 Dec, 2024Amazon sale drops the Sony ULT Wear down to their best price ever
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: